This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Feb. 9

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

'Almost, Maine'

7 p.m. at Booker High VPA, 3201 N. Orange Ave.

$15

Call 355-2967.

This quirky romantic comedy is told in nine vignettes that explore love and loss. Runs through Saturday.

Great Escapes 4: Romantic Nights

7:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$38

Call 953-4252.

Get in the mood for romance with an arrangement of music ranging from classical ballet to Broadway favorites, as well as whimsical selections from Mozart and Tchaikovsky. Runs through Saturday.

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Circus Sarasota: Synergy

7 p.m. at the Big Top, 140 University Town Center Drive

$16 to $44

Call 355-9805.

The Circus Arts Conservatory and Circus Sarasota present this show, featuring Nik Wallenda and his troupe to headline the organization's 20th anniversary. Runs through March 5.

Bottle Share

8 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 611 B Porter Way

Free

Call 371-2939.

This monthly bottle share invites guests to bring a rare or unusual beer to share and sample with fellow enthusiasts.



Steve Martin and Martin Short

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$205 to $255

Call 953-3368.

Leave it to Steve Martin and Martin Short to title their joint performance “An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life.” These two comedy giants take the stage together to speak, perform comedy and play banjo alongside Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers.

Joe Buck Yourself

9 p.m. at Kelly's Live, 2525 S. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 955-0195.

Spend your Friday night outlaw style with country punk rocker Joe Buck. The musician previously played bass for Hank Williams III's Damn Band and will be joined by The JPP, Gravespeed and Rocky Mountain Fast Guy.

'Born Yesterday'

8 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theater, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$32 to $87

Call 351-8000.

A Broadway triumph and 1950 Academy Award-nominated film, this comedy packs an important message on politics and empowerment.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Downtown Sarasota Festival of the Arts

10 a.m. on Main Street, downtown Sarasota

Free

Main Street will be lined with hundreds of gallery-style booths filled with every medium of fine art from more than 250 featured artists. Continues Sunday.

JDub’s Brewing Co. Three-Year Anniversary Festival

1 p.m. at theSarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd.

$40 to $100

Call 955-2739.

To celebrate its three-year anniversary, JDub’s Brewing Co. will host a beer festival, featuring a Pros vs. Joes theme, with more than 40 professional breweries and dozens of homebrewers represented. Afterparty takes place at 6 p.m. at JDub's, featuring food trucks and live music by Sowflo and the Spazmatics.

Valentine Dunk and Decorate

2:30 p.m. at La Dona Donuts

$6

Call 702-5207.

Go nuts for this Valentine's-themed donut event. Decorate your own mini donuts for that special someone — or eat them yourself. Limited seating.

'Madama Butterfly'

7 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$19 to $125

Call 328-1300.

Sarasota Opera presents Giacomo Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly," one of the most performed and best loved operas of all times.

Dave Chapelle

7 and 10 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$69.20

Call 953-3368.

Iconic sketch and stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle performs in Sarasota. Strict no-cell-phone policy.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

‘Marc Chagall, Flowers and the French Riviera: The Color of Dreams’

10 a.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 811 S. Palm Ave.

$20; free for members

Call 366-5731.

This February, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens offers visitors an opportunity to view never-before-seen floral paintings by the late modernist artist Marc Chagall. The exhibit, “Marc Chagall, Flowers, and the French Riviera: The Color of Dreams,” will mark the first time these paintings have been publicly displayed. Included among them is the 1937 masterwork, “The Lovers,” on loan from the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, as well as “Bouquets of Lilacs at Saint-Paul” and “Couple with Lilies of the Valley,” loaned from a private collector, which have also not been publicly exhibited, and personal items, including vases and archival photographs.

Food Truck Rally

Noon at Mr. Beery's, 2645 Mall Dr.

Free

Call 343-2854.

Mr. Beery's hosts this monthly food truck rally. This month, sample food from Mouthole BBQ, BulGoGi Sarasota, Mother Truckin' Good, Busted Chef, out and about coffee and Create Bakery and Gifts.

MONDAY, FEB. 13

'The Tales of Beatrix Potter'

6 p.m. at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 359-0099.

Sarasota Ballet continues its film series with "The Tales of Beatrix Potter," which was choreographed by Sir Frederick Ashton and based on the children’s stories of Peter Rabbit and friends. Features performances by Alexander Grant, Wayne Sleep and Ashton.

Classical Guitarist Kevin Mandeville

7:30 p.m. at Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St.

$30 to $35

Call 362-2991.

GuitarSarasota presents classical guitarist Kevin Manderville, a solo recitalist, chamber musician, teacher and scholar, who has appeared in major cities and festivals throughout North America and Europe.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

Meet the Artists of 'The Italian Girl in Algiers'

5 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell interviews the singers and artistic staff responsible for bringing "The Italian Girl in Algiers" to the Sarasota Opera stage.

Tunnel of Love

8 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$35

Call 925-3869.

Whether you're riding solo or accompanied by your significant other, Black Diamond Burlesque's Valentine’s Show is a perfect way to spice up the holiday.



WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

Chagall Nights: Perlman Music Program Suncoast

6 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$50; $40 for guests

Call 366-5731.

Experience the Sleby Gardens exhibition with food, drinks and a concert by PMP Suncoast alumni, who will perform using violins from "Violins of Hope," a traveling exhibit of 16 instruments once played by those imprisoned during the Holocaust at concentration camps.

'Big Fish'

7:30 p.m. at the Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$25 to $30

Call 365-2494.

Tall tales abound in this adventurous musical adaptation of the novel and film by the same name, which centers on the relationship between traveling salesman Edward Bloom and his estranged adult son, Will, who hopes to uncover the truth behind his father's larger-than-life stories.