This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Feb. 23

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

'The Italian Girl in Algiers'

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$19 to $125

Call 328-1300.

The Sarasota Opera presents this opera in two acts by Gioacchino Rossini.

Masterworks: Estonian Voices

8 p.m. at the Neel Performing Arts Center, 840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$33

Call 953-3434.

The Sarasota Orchestra's Masterworks series features the world renowned, Grammy Award-winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

CreateSRQ

6 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$250

Call 366-5731.

Formerly An Evening of Excellence, the culmination of this student arts competition celebrates young local talent and support for educational initiatives. The evening features a cocktail hour, dinner and dancing, a live auction and mobile bidding of artworks.





Rita Rudner

6:30 and 8:45 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$40

Call 925-3869.

Comedian, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress Rita Rudner performs in Sarasota through Saturday.





Von Strantz with Kristopher James

7 p.m. at Liby's L-Bar, 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Free

Call 487-7300.

Von Strantz, a musical duo combining violin, cello, keyboards, guitar and soulful lyrics. Joining the bill is singer/songwriter Kristopher James.

Paul Taylor Dance Company

7:30 p.m. at the FSU Center For Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$35 to $110

Call 359-0099.

The Sarasota Ballet presents one of America’s most influential modern dance companies, Paul Taylor Dance Company. Runs through Sunday.

'It's So Classic'

8 p.m. at the Neel Performing Arts Center, 840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$15; $5 for students

Call 752-5252.

Bradenton Symphony Orchestra presents the music of Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven, all in one concert.

Brendan and the Strangest Ways, D.B. Rouse, The Big Lonesome and Lesa Silvermore

9 p.m. at Growler's Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

American folk rockers Brendan and the Strangest Ways, from Buffalo, N.Y., folk artist D.B. Rouse, from Milwaukee and The Big Lonesome, an indie-rock / alt country band from Boston, join local indie pop artist Lesa Silvermore for a free evening of live music.



SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Le Marche Bohemien

10 a.m. at Five Points Park, downtown Sarasota

Free

This Parisian-inspired outdoor marketplace features an eclectic selection of art, vintage finds and collectibles.





Siesta Key Craft Festival

10 a.m. in the Siesta Key Village, 5124 Ocean Blvd.

Free

This 23rd annual craft festival features creations from more than 100 crafters,including photography, paintings, sculpture, jewelry and more. Runs through Sunday.

Beertopia

6 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court

$50

Call 355-7685.

The ninth annual Beertopia, featuring beer, wine and local cuisine, as well as live music and a silent auction.

Coolin' Under the Big Top

7 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 B Porter Way

Free

Call 371-2939.

Art, Rhymes & Beer unveils its new collaborative event series, featuring monthly mini shows between its three larger yearly shows. This month's lineup includes performers the Jewel Tones, Michael Mendez and Katrina Lilly, live artists Rae Grand and Careth Arnold and Solid Slab BBQ. Event will benefit National Alliance to End Homelessness.





'Madama Butterfly'

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$19 to $125

Call 328-1300.

Sarasota Opera presents Giacomo Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly," one of the most performed and best loved operas of all times.

Marco Sartor, Classical Guitarist

7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universality Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Rd.

$30 to $35

Call 371-4974.

Uruguay-born classical guitarist Marco Sartor performs as a part of GuitarSarasota's concert series.

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

Les Paul and Mary Ford Tribute Concert

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$10

Call 894-6469.

Featuring songs including "I Really Don't Want to Know," "There's No Place Like Home," "How High the Moon," and "Vaya con Dios," the Les Paul and Mary Ford Tribute Show will transport listeners back in time.

Reggae Sunday

9 p.m. at Beach Club Siesta Key, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free

Call 349-6311.

Seranation

Relax and wind down your week with the soothing reggae sounds of Serenation, and keep the good vibes flowing through the rest of your work week.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Music Mondays: New York Philharmonic Organist Kent Trittle

10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road; 3 p.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church

$10

Call 366-6404.

Kent Trittle, of the New York Philharmonic joins Sarasota Institute for Lifetime Learning's regular Music Mondays series.

’50s Shindig

5:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$250

Call 366-9017, Ext. 316.

FST rolls back the clock to celebrate its supporters with this ’50s-themed fundraising event.



Spice Pop-Up Restaurant: La Cocina Modern Latin Cuisine

7 p.m. at Baker and Wife, 2157 Siesta Drive

$65

Call 960-1765.

Spice Pop Up Restaurant celebrates modern Latin American cuisine with a five-course menu, live music and a complementary drink.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

'Swan Lake'

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$36 to $46

Call 953-3368.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre returns to the Van Wezel with the iconic "Swan Lake," set to one of Tchaikovsky’s most mesmerizing scores.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Barry Wordsworth

6 p.m. at the FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$35

Call 359-0099.

The Sarasota Ballet's Inside The Studio series continues with Barry Wordsworth, music director laureate with The Royal Ballet.