This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Feb. 2

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

Drafts For Disaster Relief

5:30 p.m. Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court

$20

Call 355-7685.

Enjoy a few cold ones and some live music for a good cause. Kettle of Fish will perform its brand of blues, soul, rock and funk, and

the event will feature complementary catered bites from Fresh Kitchen and Nancy’s BBQ, as well as craft beer, wine and soda, all benefiting disaster-relief organization ShelterBox.







Ringling Underground

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; $5 for children younger than 17; free for children younger than 5 and members

Call 359-5700.

Ringling Underground returns with music by vocalist/drummer duo Hank & Cupcakes, who are known for their explosive live performances; The Jackettes, from Saint Petersburg; Spark Notes, from Sarasota, who performs both soft and loud tunes with a modern-rock foundation.



Masterworks 4: 'Tchaikovsky to Tüür

8 p.m. at the Neel Performing Arts Center, TK

$33

Call 953-4252.

Renowned pianist Simon Trpčeski performs Tchaikovsky's herculean piano concerto, which is accompanied by the American premiere of a new, powerful symphony by Estonian composer Erkki-Sven Tüür, composed for Anu Tali and exploring new realms of orchestral expression. Runs through Feb. 5.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Death By Chocolate

7 p.m. at Booker High VPA, 3201 N. Orange Ave.

$15; $10 for seniors; $5 for students

Call 355-2967.

The Booker High VPA Music Department hosts this three-stage jazz-club-style concert with eclectic music offerings on every instrument and in every genre. In addition to music, indulge in unlimited sweets and coffee. Continues with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Feb. 4.





'Little Bit Country, Little Bit Rock and Roll'

7:30 p.m. at the Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$20

Call 365-2494.

Jimmy Mazz and special guest performer Janice Dee romp through some of the greatest country and rock ’n’ roll hits of our time.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

Lido Beach Winter Fine Arts Festival

10 a.m. at Lido Key, 400 Benjamin Franklin Dr.

Free

The Lido Beach Winter Fine Art Festival will be held on February 4th and 5th from 10-5 and 11-5 respectively. The festival is at Lido Beach on Lido Key in the greater Sarasota community. Continues Feb. 5.

Grand Ovation

10 a.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main St., 8100 Lakewood Main St.

Free

Call 907-9243.

Street festival meets concert hall as Lakewood Ranch celebrates the arts with the 10th annual Grand Ovation, featuring the area’s finest musicians, singers, dancers and drama troupes.

Blind Boy Paxton and Roy Book Binder

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$20

Call 894-6469.

Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton has earned a reputation for transporting audiences back to the 1920s with his multi-instrument tribute to ragtime, blues and folk music.

French Classical Guitarist Thibaut Garcia

7:30 p.m.

$35; $30 for members

Call 362-2991.

Award-winning French classical guitarist Thibaut Garcia brings his six-string talents to Sarasota for this GuitarSarasota concert.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

Sarasota Music Half Marathon

6:30 a.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$125

Visit Sarasotahalf.com

The third-annual Sarasota Music Half Marathon is less of a running event — and more of a 13.1 mile moving party with 4,000 of your closest friends and more than 20 bands. Run through some of Sarasota's most visually stunning settings, including the Ringling Bridge and Selby Gardens while enjoying the tunes.

Waffles and Beermosas

Noon at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 B Porter Way

Free

Call 371-2939.

Start your Sunday off right with a free Belgian waffle, and sip on a $3 MonkMosa — a mixture of Big Top's Trapeze Monk Belgian wit beer and pulp-free orange juice.





Jazz at First Church

4 and 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 955-0935.

Trumpet player Davy Jones performs at this regular jazz concert.

MONDAY, FEB. 6

Music Mondays

10:30 a.m. at Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road

$10

Call 365-6404.

Oboist Bertram Lucarelli performs in this regular music series by the Sarasota Institute for Lifetime Learning.

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

Meet the Artists of 'Madama Butterfly'

5 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Sarasota Opera Executive Director Richard Russell interviews the singers and artistic staff responsible for bringing the revival of Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" back to the Sarasota Opera stage.





Hop Chef Series

7 p.m. at Mr. Beery's, 2645 Mall Drive

$25

Call 343-2854.

Chefs2U and Mr. Beerys team up for a craft-beer culinary experience. Admission gets you three small plates, each paired with a different full sized craft beer.

Itzhak Perlman

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$66 to $100

Call 953-3368.

Emmy and Grammy award winning violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman takes the stage in Sarasota.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

'Older Than Dirt'

7:30 p.m. at the John C. Court Cabaret, Florida Studio Theater, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$36 to $39

Call 366-9000.

Part of the Sarasota Festival of New Plays, "Older Than Dirt" offers a witty, heartfelt view of aging. Runs through June 11.