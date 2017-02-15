This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Feb. 16

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Chamber Soirée: Tantalizing Trombone

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$45

Call 953-4525.

Principal trombone Brad Williams takes center stage in this concert, which features a wide range of instruments and composers. The concert closes with a trombone concerto.

Beer and Cheese Pairing

7 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

$25

Call 955-2739.

Join this monthly event to learn how to best pair beer with cheese and other foods. Seats are limited.

'Madama Butterfly'

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$19 to $125

Call 328-1300.

Sarasota Opera presents Giacomo Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly," one of the most performed and best loved operas of all times.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

'SEESAW' by Wise Fool New Mexico

6:30 p.m. at The Ringling Museum of Art Courtyard, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$20; $10 for students

Call 360-7399.

Wise Fool. It sounds paradoxical, but in medieval times, the jester had the king’s ear like no one else. Similarly, these performers use levity and whimsy to tackle taboo issues. Kicking off The Ringling's New Stages series is “SEESAW,” which will take over the museum courtyard, using kinetic sculpture to explore immigration issues. Continues Saturday.

Burke Brothers

7:30 p.m. at Darwin Brewing Co., 803 17th Ave. W, Bradenton

Free

Call 747-1970.

Like a good neighbor, Darwin Brewing Co. is asking music fans to join in its new local concert series, Get on My Lawn. Presented by Independent Jones, this concert features the Burke Brothers, a Bradenton-based duo featuring the core members of Have Gun Will Travel.

Jason Graae: Perfect Hermany

8 p.m. at the Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way

$25

Call 552-5325.

Cabaret and Broadway star Jason Graae sings Jerry Herman’s well-known diva tunes, including “Before the Parade Passes By” and “I Am What I Am.”

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Superhero 5k and Fun Run

6 a.m. at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

$50

Call 358-7275.

Be a superhero and raise awareness for foster-care needs in Sarasota with this themed 5k and fun run.



Rosemary Indie Market

10 a.m. at Canned Ham Vintage, 1435 7th St.

Free

Call 313-1280.

Canned Ham Vintage presents the first in its monthly indie market series, featuring booths by local artists, farmers, entertainers, crafters, vintage enthusiasts and more. Shop, enjoy live music and grab a bite from a local food truck.

Mandeville Beer Garden Movie Night: 'The Empire Strikes Back'

6 p.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

Free

Call 954-8688.

Enjoy beer, food and "The Empire Strikes Back" on a giant outdoor screen at Mandeville Beer Garden. Free popcorn and food and drink specials throughout.

Be Kind, Rewind

7 p.m. at Oddity Tattoo Studio and Gallery, 1778 Main St.

Free

Call 955-6246.

Feeling nostalgic for the ’80s and ’90s? Oddity Tattoo Studio and Gallery has just what you need. With its group art show, more than 20 artists will pay tribute to the pop culture of their childhoods that first inspired them to become artists.

Musica Fiesta

7:30 p.m. at Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton

Free

Call 462-3188.

The Manatee Community Concert Band presents a program of Latin favorites.

'The Italian Girl in Algiers'

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$19 to $125

Call 328-1300.

The Sarasota Opera presents this opera in two acts by Gioacchino Rossini.

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

Garden Music Series

1 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

Free with admission

Call 366-5731.

For this installment of Selby's Garden Music Series, the Great Lawn will feature a performance by two-time Latin Grammy-nominee and pianist Chuchito Valdes, playing Cuban roots music and modern jazz.

From the Stage: Music of Opera, Oratorio, and Broadway

3:30 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$15 to $18; $5 for students

Call 484-8491.

The Venice Chorale presents this concert featuring classics by Irving Berlin, The Gershwins, Puccini, Verdi, Mozart and more.

iconcept

6 p.m. at Saks Fifth Avenue, The Mall at UTC, 140 University Town Center Drive

$75 to $175

Call 365-2032.

Art Center Sarasota's ninth annual fashion event returns, tasking local artists and designers to create runway items from unconventional materials.

Belle Canto

7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 104 S. Pineapple Ave.

Call 955-0935.

Belle Canto joins the First Church Singers to present a program featuring Gabriel Fauré’s exquisite Requiem and Cantique de Jean Racine and the velvet choral sounds of Morten Lauridsen’s Dirait’on from Les Chansons des Roses.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Ringling by the Bay: SoulRCoaster

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; free for members; tickets required

Call 359-5700.

Enjoy live music and dancing at The Ringling's Bolger Campiello, featuring SoulRCoaster, who plays everything from classic rock to Motown, jazz, ballads and disco — even a little country. Limited seating.

Glass: A Contemporary Musical Performance

7 p.m. at Alfstad& Contemporary, 1419 Fifth St.

$40

Call 366-6400.

Contemporary music collective, ensemblenewSRQ, performs musical works inspired by the glass art on display by Kathleen Mulcahy and Ron Desmett at Alfstad& Contemporary.

TUESDAY, FEB.21

'The DrunkenCity'

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for Performing Arts, 555 N. Tamiami Trail

$27

Call 351-8000.

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actors presents this story of three 20-something brides-to-be, who set out on a celebratory evening that ends in one of them questioning her future after meeting a handsome stranger. Runs through March 12.

'Crazy For You'

8 p.m. at the Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

Tickets $34

Call 488-1115.

This Tony Award-winning modern-day throwback to the days of Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland is bursting with Gershwin hits. Runs through March 19.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

Masterworks 5: Estonian Voices

8 p.m. at the Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$33

Call 953-4252.

The world renowned, two-time Grammy Award-winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performs in the Sarasota Orchestra's masterworks concert.