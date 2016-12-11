This week in Sarasota: Thursday, Dec. 29

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Sailor Circus 2016 Holiday Celebration

2 and 7 p.m. at the Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St.

$20; $15 for children ages 12 and younger and free for children younger than 2

Call 355-9335.

Sailor Circus presents its annual holiday celebration performance.

'Great Russian Nutcracker'

3 and 7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$35 to $78

Call 953-3368.

The Moscow Ballet presents this classic performance fit for the whole family. Features large props, a 60-foot Christmas tree and Russian costumes.

Holiday Nights at Ca' d'Zan

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free with admission

Call 358-3180.

In 1926, John and Mable Ringling completed the Ca' d'Zan — their Mediterranean-inspired winter home in Sarasota. See the mansion in all its glory, now decked out in holiday cheer, including a 10-foot-tall Christmas tree in the grand court.

Combo Vimana

7 p.m. at L-Bar, 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Free

Call 487-7300.

LDG Productions presents Combo Vimana, a musical blend of Latin jazz, rumba flamenco and bossa nova.

Brett Leake

7 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$19

Call 925-3869.

Brett Leake, who makes humorous observations about his daily life with muscular dystrophy, has become one of the industry's most in-demand motivational speakers. Leake has been featured multiple times on The Tonight Show, with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno; a PBS Special and in the documentary "Knuckleball." Runs through Dec. 30.

Under the Covers All Stars

8 p.m. at the Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

$10

Call 366-5969.

LDG Productions presents an evening of local musicians playing their favorite covers and originals. Performers include Eduardo Correa, Lesa Silvermore, Michael Miller, Zooey Seraphine Warren, Joseph Bonfiglio, Matthew Frost, Sara Nelms, Rick Hardeman, John Whiteleather and host Jamie Z.



FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Ari and the Alibis

6 p.m. at Motorworks Brewing, 1014 9th St. W., Bradenton

Free

Call 567-6218.

Start your new year's celebration a little early with the soulful sounds of Ari and the Alibis.

Ballroom Blitz

7:30 p.m. at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$5 or $7 at the door

Call 748-5875.

Independent Jones, a grassroots effort dedicated to establishing a dedicated live music venue in Bradenton, presents this live-music showcase, featuring Bradenton-based bands Muphin Chuckrs and Saint Sylvia.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

Bayfront New Year's Eve

4 p.m. at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza

No admission

Call 955-9488.

Marina Jack and Suncoast Charities for Children host the sixth annual fireworks on the bay display. Grab lunch, make a dinner reservation complete with live music and Champagne toast, or just watch the fireworks display to ring in the new year.





New Beer's Eve

6 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 B Porter Way

Free

Call 371-2939.

Big Top Brewing Co. celebrates the new year with a champagne toast, drink specials, live DJs, food trucks, special beer releases — and a midnight keg drop.

New Year's Eve at the L-Bar

8 p.m. at Libby's L-Bar, 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Free

Call 487-7300.

The celebration features live entertainment by the five-piece swing/jazz band The Jazz Phools; glass and bottle specials on Veuve Clicquot Champagne — with prices that drop every hour.



Selwyn Birchwood New Year's Eve

8 and 10:30 p.m. at The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St.

$15 to $20

Call 388-7539.

Spend your New Year's Eve with high-energy blues guitar virtuoso Selwyn Birchwood.

Beach Club New Year's

8 p.m. at Beach Club Siesta Key, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free

Call 349-6311.

All The Answers performs live music from 8 to 11 p.m. and DJ Kensi performs until close. Complimentary Champagne at the door and five different VIP sections available. At midnight, Beach Club will shoot off 1,000 lbs of confetti.

Beach Bash

8 p.m. at Sharky's On the Pier, 1600 Harbor Dr. S., Venice

$10

Call 488-1456.

This new year's beach bash features live music, party favors and a fireworks show at midnight.

Wild Root and Soul Panacea New Year's Bash

9 p.m. at Growlers Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

$5

Call 487-7373.

Growlers Pub invites you to celebrate the festivities with live music by Wild Root and Soul Panacea.

New Year's Eve Party

9 p.m. at Mr. Beerys, 2645 Mall Dr.

$20

Call 343-2854.

Admission gets your all-you-can-drink select draft pints and champagne from 9 p.m. to midnight.





SUNDAY, JAN. 1

'Million Dollar Quartet'

8 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$56 to $59

Call 366-9000.

It was one of the most famous jam sessions in rock ‘n’ roll history. This Tony Award-winning musical takes you behind the scenes of the legendary collaboration between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins in the iconic Sun Studios in Memphis. The session may have happened by pure chance, but the collaboration is considered a seminal moment in rock history.

MONDAY, JAN. 2

Young Artist Showcase: Victoria Byrd

7:30 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre, 1646 10th Way

Tickets $25 to $100

Call 366-1505.

Victoria Byrd, a Booker High VPA alumnus who will studyy musical theater at the Boston Conservatory, returns to the Westcoast Black Theatre stage to sing in her one-woman show.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

"A View from the Bridge'

7:30 p.m. at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$27 to $29

Call 351-8000.

This Asolo play, written by Arthur Miller and directed by Andrei Malaev-Babel, focuses on a New York dockworker, who helps smuggle two of his wife’s cousins into the country before exploding into a tragic display of violence and unconscious passions. Runs through Jan. 15.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

'Stalking the Bogeyman'

7 p.m. at Bowne's Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palme Ave.

$36 to $39

Call 366-9000.

"Stalking the Bogeyman" follows renowned journalist David Holthouse’s secret pursuit of justice for a crime hidden for 25 years. This new play explores the dangers of vengeance, the power of forgiveness, and the strength of family. Recommended for adult audiences only. Runs through Jan. 15.