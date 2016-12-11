This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Dec. 22

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Holiday Nights at Ca' d'Zan

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free with admission

Call 358-3180.

In 1926, John and Mable Ringling completed the Ca' d'Zan — their Mediterranean-inspired winter home in Sarasota. See the mansion in all its glory, now decked out in holiday cheer, including a 10-foot-tall Christmas tree in the grand court. Continues Dec. 29.

Frankie Paul

7 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$15 to $19

Call 925-3869.

Frankie Paul, known for transforming the mundane into the hysterical, brings his act to McCurdy's for an evening of uproarious silliness. Continues at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday.

‘Carols and Classics’

7:30 p.m. at the Powel Crosley Estate, 8474 N. Tamiami Trail

$15 to $25

Call 722-3244.

This performance, presented by Powel Crosely Theater, features a series of holiday vignettes in various rooms inside the estate, including “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens; “The Boy Who Laughed at Santa Claus” by Ogden Nash; “A Visit From Saint Nicholas” by Clement C. Moore and “Hershel and The Hanukkah Goblins” by Eric A. Kimmel. Continues Friday.

'The Sounds of Christmas' Starring the Ditchfield Family Singers

8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$27

Call 488-1115.

It's a family affair this Christmas with the Ditchfield Family Singers, who will perform traditional Victorian carols, Christmas classics and contemporary songs. Continues Friday.

Lip Sync Pajama Party

8 p.m. at Growler's Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Who says you can't wear your pajamas out of the house? Dress in your bedtime best and head to Growler's Pub for this pajama party. Lip sync along to your favorite songs and enjoy specials on Yuengling and PBR. Prize for the best pajamas.

Plump Sisters Productions: ‘Christmas Belles of ‘45’

9:30 p.m. at the Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave.

$15 to $25

Call 702-5613.

This newly formed musical-theater drag duo, created by Parker Lawhorne and Kelly Leissler, features original music, jokes and choreography, calling back to the days when Judy Garland and Carol Burnett reigned supreme. The Plump Sisters, Ester and Eleanor Plump, deliver a double-entendre-laden, over-the-top Christmas show, set in World-War-II-era Germany, staged as a live radio broadcast. Continues Friday and Saturday.

FRIDAY, DEC. 23

A Very Prairie Christmas

7 p.m. at Mr. Beery’s, 2645 Mall Drive

Free

Call 343-2854.

Mr. Beery’s hosts this tap takeover by Prairie Artisan Ales, an Oklahoma-based brewery known for serving up beers including its 11% ABV Christmas Bomb imperial stout. Mr. Beery’s staff will tap several kegs, including one of Christmas Bomb that's been aged for two years.

Langston Hughes’ ‘Black Nativity’

8 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre, 1646 10th Way

$42; $30 for students and active military

Call 366-1505.

In 1961, poet, playwright and social activist Langston Hughes re-imagined the Nativity story through the African American lens, incorporating gospel, jazz, blues and modern and African dance to tell the biblical story in a new way. It has since become a Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe holiday tradition. The story takes an African American perspective, but its high-energy, soulful storytelling and message of unity make it a show for everyone.

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

Siesta Key Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Stout Bottle Release

11 a.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

JDub's Brewing Co. releases an imperial stout aged in a Siesta Key Rum barrel.





Christmas Eve Celebration

8 p.m. at the Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

Free

Call 366-5969.

Celebrate Christmas Eve with local band The Hydramatic, who specializes in original soul, funk and hip-hop music, as well as fan-favorite covers.

MONDAY, DEC. 26

Sailor Circus 2016 Holiday Celebration

2 and 7 p.m. at the Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St.

$20; $15 for children ages 12 and younger and free for children younger than 2

Call 355-9335.

Sailor Circus presents its annual holiday celebration performance. Runs through Dec. 29.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella'

7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$36 to $86

Call 953-3368.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Tony Award-winning Broadway musical takes the stage at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Continues Dec. 28.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Brett Leake

7 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$19

Call 925-3869.

Brett Leake, who makes humorous observations about his daily life with muscular dystrophy, has become one of the industry's most in-demand motivational speakers. Leake has been featured multiple times on The Tonight Show, with both Johnny Carson and Jay Leno; a PBS Special and in the documentary "Knuckleball." Runs through Dec. 30.