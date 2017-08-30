This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 31

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

Art After 5

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15

Call 358-3180.

Explore The Ringling's exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Tickets required.

Cycle Seven Exhibitions

5 p.m. at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 365-2032.

Art Center Sarasota hosts an opening reception for four new exhibitions, including large-scale silverpoint drawings by Carol Prusa, Lowell Gilbertson’s small acrylic paintings and monotypes, black-and-white photographs by Giovanni Lunardi and an open, all-media peer-juried exhibit.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

Music on Main

6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street

Free

Call 907-6000.

Lakewood Ranch Main Street continues its monthly music series and block party with music by The Oceans Eleven Big Band, playing tunes by Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Glen Miller, Buddy Rich and Quincy Jones.

National Theatre Live: ‘Angels in America Part 2: Perestroika’

6:30 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$20; $18 for members

Call 360-7399.

Olivier and Tony award-winning director Marianne Elliott stages this new adaptation in this recurring series.

Classic Movies at the Opera House: 'Casablanca'

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$10

Call 328-1300.

A cynical American expatriate encounters a former lover, with unforeseen complications in this Oscar-winning classic. Now see it in the historic Sarasota Opera House.

Tucci, Apocalypse Blues Revue

8 p.m. at Kellys Live at Sarasota Sky Bar, 1927 Ringling Blvd.

$10

Call 210-3274.

Tucci and the Apocalypse Blues Revue, featuring former members of Godsmack, perform at Sarasota Sky Bar. Tucci releases its new album.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

9th Annual Downtown Venice Craft Festival

10 a.m. in downtown Venice

Free

Call (561) 746-6615.

Browse local, regional and national vendors for handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items.

Beach Club 70th Anniversary Party

Noon at Beach Club Siesta Key, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free

Call 349-6311.

Beach Club Siesta Key turns 70. Celebrate with a cash cannon, Champagne fountain, beer tasting, live music, prizes, giveaways and more.



Pop's Fried Chicken Cook-Off

Noon at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 B Porter Way

$15 to $25

Call 371-2939.

Taste and judge fried chicken recipes from local restaurants and amateur teams, plus enjoy live music and plenty of beer.



'When Pigs Fly' Bacon Festival

5 p.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

$15

Call 955-2739.

Food trucks on-site, including Solid Slab BBQ, Mobstah Lobstah, Mouthole BBQ, The Schnitzel Trailer and more, will offer up a variety of bacon dishes, plus live music by The Hydramatic.

FST Improv

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre Bowne’s Lab Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$15

Call 366-9000.

Audiences can enjoy sketches, songs and other improv routines.

Muphin Chuckrs, No Bueno

8 p.m. at Aces Live Music Bradenton, 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton

$5

Call 795-3886.

Local favorites, Muphin Chuckrs, take the stage with No Bueno at this concert hosted by Independent Jones, a grassroots organization created to establish a live music venue in Bradenton.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

Gospel Brunch

12:30 p.m. at 1525 Fourth St.

$25

Call 388-7359.

Start your Sunday off right with this down-home brunch, featuring all the Southern classics while enjoying the soulful sounds of Truality.

Black Diamond Burlesque Seventh Anniversary

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$35 to $50

Call 925-3869.

Black Diamond Burlesque celebrates seven years of tantalizing performances. Diamonds and special guests, including Guinness World Record-holder sword-swallowing juggler Bill Berry and crowd favorite Kissa von Addams, will perform.