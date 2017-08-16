This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Aug. 17

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

Art After 5

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15

Call 358-3180.

Explore The Ringling's exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Tickets required.

Monthly Bottle Share

8 p.m. at Mr. Beerys, 2645 Mall Drive

Free

Call 343-2854.

Sharing is caring — especially when it comes to beer. This monthly meet-up event invites guests to bring a unique 22 oz. or larger bottle of beer to share samples with other attendees.

Astralis and the YeahTones

9 p.m. at Growlers Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Sarasota-based band Astralis, known for its funky bass lines and spacey synths, performs with the YeahTones, a riff-heavy unpretentious rock ’n’ roll band from New York City.







FRIDAY, AUG. 18

National Theatre Live: ‘Angels in America Part 1: Millennium Approaches’

6:30 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$20; $18 for members

Call 360-7399.

This new staging of Tony Kushner’s multi-award winning two-part play, directed by Olivier and Tony award winning director Marianne Elliott explores America in the mid-1980s.

‘Doublewide’

8 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre Gompertz Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$39

Call 366-9000.

"Doublewide" is a heartfelt comedy about a blue-collar family’s elusive dreams, and just how far they will go to hold on to them. Runs through Sunday.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Woodstock Revival

9 a.m. at the Sarasota Farmers Market, Lemon Avenue

Free

Call 225-9256.

The Sarasota Farmers Market celebrates Woodstock with live music by Paisley Craze, a display of vintage Volkswagens and a best-dressed contest for those in ’60s attire.

A Tribute to Elvis

11 a.m. at Waffle Stop, 660 S. Washington Blvd.

Free

Call 952-0555.

In memory of Elvis Presley, who died Aug. 16, 1977, impersonator Jim Reese will perform music by the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

FST Improv

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$15

Call 366-9000.

FST Improv takes audiences back to school in this special performance, in which audience suggestions will become a John Hughes-esque comedy.

‘Pilgrims’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$29; $20 younger than 40; $5 for students

Call 321-1397.

Relationships don’t get much more improbable than a soldier and a teenage girl quarantined on a luxury spaceship en route to colonize a newly discovered planet.

In “Pilgrims,” these two characters and their antiquated robot companion cut through small talk and are forced to confront their painful pasts.

Fans of the dystopian anthology series “Black Mirror”will enjoy a similar look at the perks and pitfalls of technology in this regional premiere. Runs through Sept. 10.

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

HD at the Opera House presents ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’ and ‘Pagliacci’

1:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

These two short operas brought record attendances to the Salzburg Easter Festival. Watch them as part of the Sarasota Opera's ongoing HD series. The scene is set by film and opera director Philipp Stölzl, who treats the passionate action in these two classics as the scenes of a black and white movie.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

‘Mammoth Bones:’ 2016 New Play Festival Winner

7:30 p.m. at the Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 365-2494.

The 2016 winner of the New Play Festival, "Mammoth Bones," by Connie Schindewolf, follows Robert, who has depression and anxiety. When he finds a mammoth bone in his yard, he starts to hear the sound of ancient mammoths. Is he communicating with spirits of the past, or is his medication playing tricks with his mind?





WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

Siesta Key Rum Pairing Dinner

6 p.m. at Boca Sarasota, 19 S. Lemon Ave.

$85

Call 256-3565.

Nothing says tropical summer quite like rum. Boca Sarasota has teamed up with Siesta Key Rum for a four-course pairing dinner. Courses include a spiced rum sour tunachetta with pickled fennel and a peach soda; a strawberry basil daquiri beet with pickled egg and avocado toast; barrel aged rum old-fashioned Cuba libre pork with apricot de gallo and cilantro broken rice; and a toasted coconut martini toasted fluff, mango jelly and chocolate toast.