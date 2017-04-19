This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, April 27

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Spring Fling: Down Through the Decades

7 p.m. at the SCF Outdoor Performance Pavilion, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

$8; $4 for students and faculty

Call 752-5252.

Music students at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota will perform their annual outdoor Spring Fling concert, this year themed “Down Through the Decades.” Paying tribute to the college's 60th anniversary, concert choirs, the jazz big band and combo as well as the symphonic band and guitar ensemble will play popular music from 1957 to the present.

Laser Tag and Beer

7 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 B Porter Way

$35

Call 371-2939.

Big Top Brewing and Stealth Mobile Laser Tag team up to transform the beer garden into an obstacle-filled laser-tag course, pitting two teams against one another in a beer-fueled battle.

‘Kinky Boots’

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$96

Call 953-3368.

Broadway’s high-heeled hit features songs by Cyndi Lauper, and the story of a man who will do whatever it takes to save his family shoe business. Runs through Sunday.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Carlos Mencia

7 and 9:30 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$34

Call 925-3869.

Carlos Mencia, known for his Comedy Central show, “Mind of Mencia,” shares new standup material at McCurdy's through Sunday.



Waltz with The Symphony to the Music of Vienna

7:30 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$22 to $37

Call 207-8822.

The Venice Symphony closes its season with Strauss’s iconic “On the Beautiful Blue Danube,” as well as “Invitation to the Dance,” by Von Weber, “Hungarian Dances” by Brahms and more. It marks the final concert led by Interim Music Director/Conductor Imre Palló.

‘de Valois, Balanchine and Robbins’

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House

$30 to $110

Call 359-0099.

In the final program of its 2016-2017 season, the Sarasota Ballet presents Dame Ninette de Valois' “Checkmate,” along with “Valse Fantaisie” and “Tarantella” by George Balanchine and “Fancy Free” by Jerome Robbins. Runs through Sunday.

‘Beatsville’

8 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$13 to $84

Call 351-8000.

This musical, set in 1959 Greenwich Village, amidst upright bassists and turtlenecked poets, has its world premiere at Asolo Rep. Written by the team behind "Galavant," "School of Rock" and "Tangled." Runs through May 28.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

39th Annual Siesta Fiesta

10 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key

Free

Call (561) 746-6615.

Siesta Fiesta returns in its 39th year of fine art and handmade crafts from 200 artists and crafters from around the country, including sculptures, paintings, jewels, photography, ceramics and more. Continues Sunday.

SARTQ Print Party

11 a.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

Free

Call 954-8688.

Celebrate art with music, food and brews at the ninth annual SARTQ Print Party. Bring an article of clothing for original screenprinting designs made by 10 artists.



Paradise Portraits Launch Party

11 a.m. at These Quiet Sounds, 6561 Superior Ave.

Free

Call 924-8520.

Fabian Manzano, a member of the band Boyce Avenue and owner of These Quiet Sounds, is launching a new portrait series to benefit the homeless in Sarasota. Before the painting begins, the initiative, Paradise Portraits, launches with a few custom T-shirts and designs for sale, also benefitting the cause.

Calusa Brewing One-Year Anniversary

Noon at Calusa Brewing, 5701 Derek Ave.

Free

Call 922-8150.

Calusa celebrates one year of craft brewing with food trucks, a special release of Russian imperial stout, Sworn to the Dark, on draft and in 22 oz. bottles, plus live music by Justin Layman, Babyl, Mike Weiss and Summer Survivors.

Key Chorale Chamber Singers Concert

4 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer an Episcopal Church, 222 S. Palm Ave.

$25

Call 955-4263.

Key Chorale Chamber Singers presents this concert, titled "We Can Mend the Sky," featuring music highlighting themes of hope, healing and peace with works by Latvian composer Eriks Esenvalds, Norwegian composer Kim André Arnesen, Welsh composer Karl Jenkins and American composers Eric Barnum, Jake Runestad and Keith Hampton.





Black Diamond Burlesque Sideshow

8 p.m. at Cock & Bull Pub, 975 Cattlemen Road

$20; $25 at the door

Call 363-1262.



Black Diamond Burlesque takes its act outdoors for a sideshow-inspired, all-new show.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Walker Guest House Replica Closing Day Party

2 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free

Call 364-2199.

The replica of Paul Rudolph's Walker Guest House is leaving The Ringling. Join Sarasota Architectural Foundation for drinks and celebration.

Yo! Harvey Milk Festival Kickoff Party

7 p.m. at Yo! Sushi The Mall at University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Drive

$35

Call 313-7091.

Yo! Sushi hosts an all-you-can-eat sushi fundraiser party to help kick off the eighth annual Harvey Milk Festival, which runs May 11 through 13 with music and art.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Guided Art Collection and Backstage Tour

10 a.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$5

Call 953-3368.

Fine Arts Society of Sarasota hosts these regular tours of its permanent collection on exhibit in the Van Wezel. The collection includes paintings and sculptures of renowned Florida artists. The tour also offers a look at the Van Wezel's backstage workings.

Off-Key Chorale

3:30 p.m. at The Fountains of Hope, 2250 Jesus Way

Free

Call 921-4845.

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's, in partnership with Key Chorale of Sarasota and Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, showcases performers who use singing as a means of Parkinson's Disease therapy.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

Opening Reception: ‘Seen Along the Way’

5 p.m. at the Center for Arts and Humanity, 1226 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 365-5118.

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County presents the fabric art of Isabel Becker, inspired by the cloth illustrations of a children’s book.

Cowboy Cabaret

7 p.m. at The Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave.

Free; donations encouraged

Call 702-5613.

The Cowboy Cabaret is a blend of poetry, comedy and music, in which each song in the repertoire is printed on a custom deck of cards and selected by the audience for a custom performance.

