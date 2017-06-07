The Sound at Waterlefe condominium sells for $785,000

A condominium in The Sound at Waterlefe topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gary Heckman and Katherine Hall, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 7 condominium at 1041 Fish Hook Cove to Robert Catone, of Bradenton, for $785,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,438 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $785,200 in 2007.

Country Club East

Jerry and Jennifer Brunson, of Franklin, Tenn., sold their home at 14813 Castle Park Terrace to James and Pamela Ellis, of Lakewood Ranch, for $670,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $627,800 in 2014.

Edward and Mariana Capozzi, of Butler, N.J., sold their home at 14213 Bathgate Terrace to Thomas and Barbara Hickey, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $531,000 in 2015.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 16448 Hillside Circle to Adam and Kelly Ellis, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,228 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Walter and Renee Wilson sold their home at 12714 Stone Ridge Place to William Borra, of Mahwah, N.J., for $642,500. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,674 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2011.

Julie Edelman, of Tucson, Ariz., sold her home at 12310 Thornhill Court to Martin and Linda Delaney, of Schaumburg, Ill., for $515,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2012.

Colin and Heather Williams, trustees, of Hampshire, United Kingdom, sold the home at 11712 Strandhill Court to Dennis and Brenda Daugherty, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $624,000 in 2008.

Sajjad and Monica Hashmi, of Lawrence, Kansas, sold their home at 13804 Siena Loop to Robert and Nicole Dalvano, of Lakewood Ranch, for $450,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2008.

John and Sandra Culotta, of Pittsburg, sold their home at 7338 Edenmore St., to Diane White and Brad Kramer, of Bradenton, for $396,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $352,000 in 2012.

David Leedham, of East Yorks, United Kingdom, sold the home at 7418 Lake Forest Glen to James McGillivray and Stephanie Rue-McGillivray, of Lakewood Ranch, for $395,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2008.

Daniel and Marilyn Boynton sold their home at 7414 Lake Forest Glen to John and Jutta Franklin, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,136 square feet of living area.

Louise Schult, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7334 Edenmore St. to David Lazeski, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $348,700 in 2010.

Kenwood Park

Jay and Ramona Bulaw, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8115 Abingdon Court to Steven and Kathy Blakeman, of Columbiana, Ohio, for $580,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2013.

Riverdale Revised

Curtis and Deborah Northup, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their home at 4512 Swordfish Drive to William and Mary Jane Thomason, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,364 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $424,000 in 2012.

David and Diane Howard sold their home at 4712 Starboard Drive to Anthony Scrimale III, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,900 in 1997.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

John and Avril Plowright, of W. Sussex, United Kingdom, sold their home at 10626 Conch Shell Terrace to Gregory and Ann O’Donnell, of Hampden, Maine, for $520,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,623 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2005.

Jerry and Beth Monts De Oca, of Land O Lakes, sold their home at 641 Foggy Morn Lane to Joseph Young, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2015.

Greenbrook Village

Luis and Julia Narvaez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15005 Bowfin Terrace to Michael and Christine Bilotti, of Lakewood Ranch, for $511,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,756 square feet of living area.

Nachelle Wilkinson, of Shady Side, Md., sold her home at 6627 Pirate Perch Trail to David and Janice Gendel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $445,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,641 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $344,000 in 2011.

Denny Gilpin and Bonnie Walker, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13935 Wood Duck Circle to Jason Killingbeck, of Lakewood Ranch, for $429,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2012.

Jennifer and Francis Mackey, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15039 Skip Jack Loop to John and Angela Promen, of Bradenton, for $264,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,411 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2014.

James and Dale Maier, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13838 Waterthrush Place to Paul Kus and Chelsea Nabergall, of Lakewood Ranch, for $257,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,900 in 2014.

Greyhawk Landing

Brian Hoffman and Milena Trkulja, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12428 Daisy Place to Curtis and Breann Ellis, of Bradenton, for $472,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,125 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $334,000 in 2012.

Donald and Desirene Bingham, of Chesapeake, Va., sold their home at 12535 Natureview Circle to Matthew and Johanna Mooreland, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $438,000 in 2014.

Tidewater Preserve

Michael and Kathryn Launder sold their home at 5052 Lake Overlook Ave., to Scott and Rachel Dozier, of Bradenton, for $459,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,400 in 2015.

Enclave at Country Meadows

Daniel and Yvette Clermont sold their home at 961 145th St. Circle N.E., to Kathleen Nesser and Richard Tames, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,908 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $411,100 in 2014.

Esplanade

Dwight and Alice Miller sold their home at 12626 Fontana Loop to David and Linda Rothleder, of Silver Spring, Md., for $425,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,200 in 2014.

Greenfield Plantation

Terry and Carlene Wilkison, of Sun City West, Ariz., sold their home at 612 Planters Manor Way to Michael and Winifred Wilcox, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,478 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,000 in 2013.

Indigo

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 4014 Celestial Blue Court to Richard and Patricia Jackle, of Georgetown, Mass., for $410,300. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,829 square feet of living area.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Robert and Mary Thomas, of Dadeville, Ala., sold their home at 5017 Cantebury Drive to Rick and Sandra Gerdeman, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2012.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Sidney and Jane Sampson, of Edgewater, Md., sold their home at 4989 Creekside Trail to James and Sue Zamorski, of Sarasota, for $379,900. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $383,000 in 2006.

Heritage Harbour

Dean and Jacqueline Wilcox, of Alberta, Canada, sold their home at 8606 River Preserve Drive to Daniel and Lisa Kleeberg, of Bradenton, for $377,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in 2012.

Janine Bronson, of Indianapolis, sold her home at 6533 Candlestick Drive to Glenn Derrington Jr. and Sharon Perez, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,541 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $211,000 in 2014.

Stephen and Cecelia Hunsberger, of Bradenton, sold their home at 208 Babbling Brook Run to Donna and Carlos DaSilva, of Ontario, Canada, for $243,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,600 in 2015.

Country Meadows

Felicia Canada and Lisa Scalf sold their home at 518 147th Court N.E., to Donald and Patty Kalt, of Indianapolis, for $361,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,032 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,900 in 2011.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Eric Center and Alison Breiter, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8824 Stone Harbour Loop to William and Jessica Kriby, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2014.

Braden Woods

Jeffrey and Donna Brussee, of Spruce Pine, N.C., sold their home at 9002 59th Ave. Circle E., to Adam Chasey and Maria Sandoval, of Bradenton, for $329,000. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,036 square feet of living area.

Sabal Harbour

Nicholas and Jennifer Tullio, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 4617 Egmont Drive to Jamie Haton, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,539 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2006.

Richard and Lynn Lee, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4624 Egmont Drive to Richard and Elizabeth Sullivan, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Shannon and Gregory Zies, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4573 Runabout Way to Valerie Fitzgerald, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2014.

Eagle Trace

Charlotte and Michael Balog, of Woodstock, Ga., sold their home at 12236 Whisper Lake Drive to John Fairchild and Tina Clements, of Perkasie, Pa., for $313,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,300 in 2014.

Woodbrook

Louis Ziebell, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4578 Cedar Brush Terrace to Ariane Botts and Rachel Caudill, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,100 in 2015.

Edgewater Village

Christopher and Carolyn Miller, of N. Stonington, Conn., sold their home at 8323 Whispering Woods Court to Susan and James Goatley, of Lakewood Ranch, for $295,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,641 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2007.

Sonoma

OP Investments of SW Florida LLC sold the home at 8114 Villa Grande Court to Carper Florida LLC for $278,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,818 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in January.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Clement Wijesekera, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1458 Millbrook Circle to Melanie Stern, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,761 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2011.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Ralph Smith and Katherine Baxter, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 30-A condominium at 9423 Discovery Terrace to Bob Barrett, of Baltimore, for $260,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,900 in 2012.

Summerfield Village

Zoran and Jennifer Jovic, of Tampa, sold their home at 12019 Whistling Way to Evan and Rebecca Murdoch, of Lakewood Ranch, for $258,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2014.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Ernst and Helga Steurer sold their home at 5003 88th St. E., to Robert Angel, of Bradenton, for $256,500. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,545 square feet of living area.

Lake Vista Residences

Magdalena Philips, of Baden-Wurttemberg, Deutschland, sold their Unit C-203 condominium at 7710 Lake Vista Court to William Failor and Susan Failor, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $255,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2015.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Lori Kagan, of St. Petersburg, sold the home at 7015 Chatum Light Run to Youzhu Li and Yimei Sun, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,225 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,000 in 2005.

VLA Fidu Inc. sold the home at 7056 Chatum Light Run to Damien Notides and Lauren Martinez, of Bradenton, for $209,900. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $153,000 in March.

Fairfield

Robert Marchiafava sold the home at 5417 Chatham Square Way to Earl and Linda Williams, of Ponce Inlet, for $247,500. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,500 in 2015.

Springwood at Greenfield Plantation

Francis and Deborah Novakowski sold their home at 808 Tallgrass Lane to Cristobal and Rosa Cortes, of Bradenton, for $238,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,595 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $124,600 in 1998.

Braden River Lakes

Joan Fox and Joan Leverone, of Bradenton, sold their home at 609 47th St. E., to Will and Jill Whitfield, of Fredonia, N.Y., for $235,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,568 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $87,800 in 1990.

Peridia

Agnes Lewandowski, of Medina, Ohio, sold their home at 4215 Presidential Ave. Circle E. to Boguslawa and Piotr Kielich, of Wauconda, Ill., for $230,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,920 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $153,300 in 1989.

Central Park

Benjamin and Leigh Weger, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4907 Newport News Circle to Edyta Balawender, of Chicago, for $218,500. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2014.

Robert and Dawn Merila sold their home at 4915 Newport News Circle to Ursula Szekely, of Bradenton, for $216,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $148,100 in 2012.

Correction

In last week’s real estate column, the home at 7040 Portmarnock Place included incorrect information due to a recording error. The home, sold by Philip and Anita Sabato to William and Melodie Douglas, sold for $1,175,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,296 square feet of living area.