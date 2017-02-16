The Beaches of Longboat Key – South sells for $1,363,000

A condominium in The Beaches of Longboat Key – South tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Theresa Nibi, trustee, sold the Unit 608 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Redbridge LLC for $1,363,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,122 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.08 million in 2013.

John Ringling Estates

Christopher Banner and Katherine Huelster sold their home at 440 S. Blvd. of the Presidents to Potillo Properties LLC for $1,075,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,452 square feet of living area.

Sea Gate Club

Jack Mustoe and Janet Love, trustees, of Kamas, Utah, sold the Unit 10-D condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Roger and Dorothy Clough, of Longboat Key, for $770,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2002.

Conrad Beach

Thomas Dettore and Mary DeFrank, of University Park, sold their home at 392 Firehouse Lane to SunTrust Mortgage Inc. for $747,700. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,761 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in 2004.

Whitney Beach III

Charles Gorham, trustee, and Jean Gorham, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Markus and Jean Schulz, of Lexington, Mich., for $725,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,305 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,000 in 1996.

Seaplace II

Jerome Schwartz and Arlene Schwartz, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit M-1-407-G condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Arthur and Paula Post, of Rockville, Md., for $525,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2008.

Privateer South

Brenda Brown, of E. Sussex, United Kingdom, sold her Unit 603 condominium at 1000 Longboat Club Road to Philip Bronstein and Jody Brott, of Chicago, for $430,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 1999.

Longbeach Village

1st Source Bank of South Bend, Ind., trustee, sold the Unit 22 condominium at 7125 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Erin Neufelder, of Grander, Ind., for $400,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 1996.

Casa Del Mar

Kristine Bemko, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., sold her Unit 18-B condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sonny Calhoun Properties LLC for $350,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2008.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

David and Diane Archibald, trustees, of Highland Park, Ill., sold the Unit 136 condominium at 639 Spanish Drive S. to Donald and Nettie Pond, of E. Orleans, Mass., for $345,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 1999.

Sarasota Harbour East Apartments

Andrew Mamary, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 2 condominium at 771 John Ringling Blvd. to William Laughlin and Mary Ellen Laughlin, trustees, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 882 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1992.

Harbour Oaks at Longboat Key Club

Anthony Fryer and Judith Bedford, of Cheshire, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 2195 Harbourside Drive to Stephen and Diana Finegan, of Hernando, for $322,500. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,906 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $464,900 in 2005.

Tiffany Plaza

Jeffrey Begg, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 305 condominium at 4325 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Wesley Begg, of Ontario, Canada, for $297,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 1996.

Windward Bay

Christopher Martin, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 1-V-11-C condominium at 4710 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael Summers, of Winter Haven, for $215,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $57,000 in 2012.