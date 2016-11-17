That's the ticket ...

FRIDAY, Nov. 18

After beating Olympia for their first playoff win since 2004, Riverview football (9-1) now hosts dangerous Dr. Phillips (9-2). The Panthers boast senior quarterback Marvin Washington, a University of Central Florida commit, and senior running back Emare Hogan, a University of South Florida commit. Stopping their offense will be a challenge for the Rams. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

A double Bob Warnicke Scholarship Program BMX race will be held at Sarasota BMX. The races raise money for the Bob Warnicke Scholarship Fund, which gives scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 to BMX racers attending college. Warnicke was a BMX promoter who helped create the BMX “Road to Glory” series on ESPN and ESPN2. Last year, the program distributed $75,000 among 74 recipients. The race costs $20 to attend and starts at 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, Nov. 21

Two area teams face off as Booker girls basketball travels to Riverview. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m. Last season, Booker won Class 5A District 10 title and reached the Region 3 finals, but lost to Dunbar. Riverview won the Class 8A District 6 title but lost to Dr. Phillips in the Region 2 quarterfinals. Tornadoes senior guard Cellexia Foster and Rams sophomore guard Kaliyah Newell lead their respective teams.

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

The Sarasota girls basketball team hosts Southeast at 7:30 p.m. Sailors forward Madison Pack recently signed her national letter of intent with Columbia University and is a force in the post. Last season, Southeast beat Sarasota 56-47.