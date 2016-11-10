That's the ticket ...

FRIDAY, Nov. 11

High school football playoffs are here. Cardinal Mooney (8-2) travels to Melbourne Central Catholic (9-0). MCC junior quarterback Joaquin Collazo will be a stiff test for the Cougar defense. He has completed 64.5% of his passes and holds a 24-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Cardinal Mooney will need their own quarterback, senior Tristan Hillerich, to match Collazo if they want to come back with a victory. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

Riverview (8-1) also has a playoff game. The Rams will take on Olympia (6-3) at home. Titans quarterback Joe Milton is a dual-threat and holds offers from the University of South Carolina and Iowa State, among other schools. The Rams had their ground game working in their tune-up game against rival Sarasota. Sophomore running back Ali Boyce and senior quarterback Mike Welcer need to lead the way once again. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Sarasota County Rampage will face off against Plant at the Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex at 6 p.m. The team is made up of high school hockey players from around the county, including Riverview senior Max Fitzgerald, Sarasota Military Academy junior Anthony Rinaldi and dynamic Sarasota freshman Morgan Winters, who leads the team with eight goals in six games.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

The Sarasota-Riverview rivalry picks up on the soccer pitch. The two school’s girls teams will play each other at 7 p.m. at Sarasota. Last season, Riverview won both matches by a combined score of 8-1. The Sailors and senior offensive midfielder Elizabeth Giuffre will be out for revenge.