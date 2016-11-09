That's the ticket ...

FRIDAY, Nov. 11

The high school football playoffs have arrived. Braden River begins its journey with a road game at Gulf Coast in Naples. Gulf Coast junior running back Demarcus Townsend holds scholarship offers from Iowa State and South Florida, among others. He could be a problem for the Pirates. The Sharks’ defense has been inconsistent, giving up at least 40 points twice. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, Nov. 14

The Out-of-Door Academy girls basketball team opens its season at home against St. Petersburg Catholic. The Thunder lost to The Canterbury School in the Class 3A District 9 tournament last season. ODA will look to junior Sereena Feeney to be a team leader this season. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 15

The Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team takes on Riverview at home. Last season, the Mustangs swept the Rams in the teams’ three matches, including in the Class 5A District 8 tournament. Riverview will be out for revenge against senior Tyler Puhalovich and company. The match starts at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16

The Lakewood Ranch girls basketball team begins its season at home against Riverview. Last season, the Mustangs lost in the Class 7A state final to Winter Haven. They have a chance to be just as good this year. ESPN ranks Lakewood Ranch senior center LaDazhia Williams as the 47th best player in the country. She will play for South Carolina next season. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m.