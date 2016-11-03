That's the ticket ...

FRIDAY, Nov. 4

It’s the annual football rivalry game between Riverview and Sarasota. The two teams have met at least once a year since 1960. Last season, the Rams downed the Sailors 3-0 at home. Riverview is using this game as a tune-up before its Nov. 11 playoff game against Olympia, while Sarasota is playing for pride. Rams junior running back Ali Boyce and Sailors senior do-it-all weapon Xakari Hawkins are players to watch. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at Sarasota.

SATURDAY, Nov. 5

The Florida High School Cross Country State Championships will be held at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. It’s a bit of a drive, but athletes from Riverview, Sarasota Military Academy and Sarasota will all be participating. Sailors senior Jordan Gonzalez won his regional meet and is looking to bring home an individual state title for Sarasota. Gates open at 5:30 a.m. The Class 2A (SMA) girls race starts at 8 a.m., and the boys race starts at 8:50 a.m. The Class 4A (Riverview, Sarasota) girls race is at 9:40 a.m., and the boys race is at 10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 5 - SUNDAY, Nov. 6

The Sarasota Scullers high school rowing team will compete in the NPB Rowing Festival at Nathan Benderson Park. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The festival will feature live music, a beer garden, a kids zone and a vendor market in addition to crew races.

TUESDAY, Nov. 8

The Cardinal Mooney boys soccer team kicks off its season against Clearwater Central Catholic at 7 p.m. at home. Last year, the Cougars made it all the way to the Class 2A Region 3 final before falling 3-0 to Tampa Catholic. Senior forward Alex Turner is electric. He scored 48 goals last season and finished fourth in Florida’s Mr. Soccer award voting.