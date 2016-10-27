That's the ticket ...

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

Cardinal Mooney's football team (7-1) has clinched a playoff spot, but the Cougars aren’t resting on their laurels and now will fine tune their game as they host Clearwater Central Catholic at 7 p.m. The winner will walk away with the Class 3A District 5 title. Cardinal Mooney needs to contain Marauders senior athlete C.J. Cotman, a Tennessee commit who rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on Oct. 22 against Admiral Farragut.

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

The Booker football team has won three games in a row under new coach Dumaka Atkins. The Tornadoes are still in contention for a playoff spot and the district title. Booker plays district foe Southeast at 7 p.m. on the road. The Tornadoes will need junior wide receiver Talik Keaton to have a big game. He had seven catches for 136 yards and a touchdown last week against Lemon Bay.

The Class 4A Region 2 swimming and diving championships start at noon at the Orlando YMCA Aquatic Complex. The Riverview boys and girls swim teams both won their Class 4A District 6 team titles and are in contention at the regional meet as well. Swimmers expected to do well individually include girls sophomore Christina Cianciolo (200-yard freestyle) and boys senior Keanan Dols (100-yard backstroke).

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

The Class 2A Region 3 cross country meet will be held at Holloway Park in Lakeland. The girls race will start at 7:30 a.m., and the boys race will begin at 8:10 a.m. Sarasota Military Academy will be sending sophomore Alan Romero, who won the Class 2A District 11 boys individual title, along with juniors Mark-Elliot Finley and Alex Murphy. Booker has two individuals running in the boys race, juniors Connor Wozniak and Thomas Halfants.