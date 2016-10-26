That's the ticket ...

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

The Lakewood Ranch boys and girls cross country teams will compete in the Class 4A Region 2 meet at Holloway Park in Lakeland for a chance to advance to the state championships. The boys team is led by senior John Rivera, while senior Andrea McDonald is a standout for the girls team. The girls race will start at 8:50 a.m., while the boys will begin at 9:30 a.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

Braden River football will celebrate its Senior Night with a game against Sarasota. In order for the Pirates’ seniors to have a happy send-off, they’ll have to deal with Sailors senior defensive back Isaiah Priester, who had an interception on Oct. 14 against Lakewood Ranch. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

The Lakewood Ranch football team hosts North Port in its homecoming game. The Mustangs offense has struggled, so junior quarterback Justin Curtis will need to find a way to move the chains. Defensive lineman Christian Cahueque has a knack for getting into the opponent's backfield, and Lakewood Ranch will need him to cause havoc against the Bobcats. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

The Manatee Admirals hockey team will travel to the Brandon Ice Sports Forum to play Jesuit. The team features players from local high schools, including freshman Parker Siwicki and senior Michael Corleto from Lakewood Ranch, and senior Kyle Scher from Braden River. The puck drops at 9:45 p.m.