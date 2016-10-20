That's the ticket ...

THURSDAY, Oct. 20

The Cardinal Mooney football team has been rolling, winning five straight games. That streak will be put to the test when the Cougars go on the road against Victory Christian, which appropriately has yet to lose this season. The connection between Storm senior quarterback Dalton Jenner and junior Semaj James will challenge the Cougars. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 21

After beating rival Manatee for the first time in 11 years last week, the Riverview football team is at home against Newsome. Rams quarterback Mike Welcer is a great athlete, and he uses his skills in all different ways. Last week, Welcer ran for three touchdowns, threw for one and caught another. He has a chance to top that performance against a Newsome team that has dropped two games in a row. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

The Sarasota Sailors football team has been navigating some rough waters on offense lately. After averaging 40 points per game in its first three games, Sarasota has averaged less than seven points per game over its last four games. The Sailors have a chance to right the ship this week on the road against North Port. The Bobcats have allowed at least 28 points in six of its seven games. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Oct. 22 - SUNDAY, Oct. 23

The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour comes to Sarasota with the TPC Prestancia Junior Challenge at TPC Prestancia. Dalton Plattner, Sarasota resident and Cardinal Mooney student, will participate. Plattner finished second in the Boys 16-18 division of the Sarasota Junior Challenge in August. The first round will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.