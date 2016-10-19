That's the ticket...

THURSDAY, Oct. 20

The Out-of-Door Academy’s middle school football hosts a big game against Bradenton Christian. Among those expected to be heavy contributors for Out-of-Door are RB/DL P.J. Fincher, C/DL Luca Marino and FB/DL Giovanni Giuliani. The game begins at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 21

After a physical game against Venice, the Braden River football team will face another punishing test on the road against Palmetto. Palmetto DT Rodshon Williams has a scholarship offer Massachusetts and will be a huge load to handle for the Pirates’ offensive line. Keeping QB Louis Colosimo upright will be key to a Braden River victory. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 21 - SUNDAY, Oct. 23

The 2016 UIPM Biathle/Triathle World Championships will be held at Nathan Benderson Park. This is the first time the championships have been held in the United States. Friday will feature a Biathle/Triathle mixed relay, Saturday is Triathle competition day and Sunday is Biathle competition day. Each day, the first round of events will begin at 9:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 22

The Chargers Soccer Club’s U-17/18 team has a home match at Premier Sports Campus against the Carolina Rapids. The Chargers are a part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy Program, which is designed to cultivate world-class soccer players for the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams. Kenny Turcios leads the Chargers’ offensive attack. The match starts at 1 p.m.