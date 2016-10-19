 Skip to main content
Braden River will need another big game from wideout Knowledge McDaniel against Palmetto.
East County Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 40 min ago

That's the ticket...

The top match-ups this week in East County sports.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 20

The Out-of-Door Academy’s middle school football hosts a big game against Bradenton Christian. Among those expected to be heavy contributors for Out-of-Door are RB/DL P.J. Fincher, C/DL Luca Marino and FB/DL Giovanni Giuliani. The game begins at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 21

After a physical game against Venice, the Braden River football team will face another punishing test on the road against Palmetto. Palmetto DT Rodshon Williams has a scholarship offer Massachusetts and will be a huge load to handle for the Pirates’ offensive line. Keeping QB Louis Colosimo upright will be key to a Braden River victory. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 21 - SUNDAY, Oct. 23

The 2016 UIPM Biathle/Triathle World Championships will be held at Nathan Benderson Park. This is the first time the championships have been held in the United States. Friday will feature a Biathle/Triathle mixed relay, Saturday is Triathle competition day and Sunday is Biathle competition day. Each day, the first round of events will begin at 9:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 22

The Chargers Soccer Club’s U-17/18 team has a home match at Premier Sports Campus against the Carolina Rapids. The Chargers are a part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy Program, which is designed to cultivate world-class soccer players for the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams. Kenny Turcios leads the Chargers’ offensive attack. The match starts at 1 p.m.

