That's the ticket...

FRIDAY, Oct. 14

The Cardinal Mooney football team has been on a roll, winning four-straight games and holding opponents to under 20 points in three of those four. The streak could reach five as the Cougars host winless St. Pete Catholic at 7 p.m. It's a good chance to check out talented Cardinal Mooney quarterback Tristan Hillerich.

When Riverview football takes on reigning 8A district 6 champion Manatee at home at 7:30 p.m., it will be a classic matchup of a stonewall defense against a high-octane offense. The Rams have allowed a district-low 77 points, while the Hurricanes have scored a district-best 226 points. Trent Miller, LaDream Saunders and the rest of the Riverview defensive players will have to bring their best game.

Booker football’s first victory came on Sept. 30, and was also the first win for new Tornadoes head coach Dumaka Atkins. After a bye week, the Tornadoes will look to notch another win against visiting DeSoto County at 7 p.m. Senior running back Jamal Benson, the workhorse of the Booker offense, hopes to feast on a defense giving up 29.8 points per game.

Sarasota will be a big favorite against visiting Lakewood Ranch, but the Mustangs have played steady defense all season. Sailors' sophomore quarterback Bryan Gagg needs to keep his offense focused. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.