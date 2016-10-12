That's the ticket...

THURSDAY, Oct 13

See the future varsity stars when The Out-of-Door Academy’s middle school football team closes out its season at home against Cambridge, including 8th grade quarterback Tyler Colditz, 8th grade TE/DL Tanner Fairchild and 7th grade TE/LB Aidan Marino. The game begins at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 14

Braden River football travels to Venice for a showdown of undefeated teams. Venice’s senior running back Matthew “Speedy” Laroche could test the Pirates’ stingy defensive line. Braden River running backs Raymond Thomas and Deshaun Fenwick will have to be on top of their game against an Indians front-seven with 31 tackles for loss in five games. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch football looks for its first win of the season on the road against Sarasota. If the Mustangs are going to get it, they’ll need senior running back Thomas Scott to carry an offense that was shut out in its last game against Palmetto. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Out-of-Door Academy football hits the road to face Bishop McLaughlin. The Thunder will have to key on Hurricanes dual-threat quarterback Gilbert Estien if they hope to bring back a victory. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.