That's the ticket...

FRIDAY, Oct. 7

The Cardinal Mooney football team goes for its third win in a row when it hosts Southeast in a game starting at 7 p.m. Southeast has beaten its last two opponents by a combined score of 77-6. Something has to give.

FRIDAY, Oct. 7

It will be interesting to see how the Sarasota football team stands up to an immense challenge when it travels to Tampa face state powerhouse Jesuit, which has won all five of its games by three touchdowns or more. The Sailors have lost two straight games after a 2-0 start, so the challenge is daunting. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 7

It’s the football battle of Riverview High Schools as the Rams of Sarasota travel to face the Sharks in Riverview. The Rams have won three of four games and appear to be the favorite against a Sharks' defense that has given up 42 points or more in its last two games. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30.

TUESDAY, Oct. 11

The Riverview volleyball team hosts Manatee in a grudge match. Manatee went 3-0 against the Rams last season. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.