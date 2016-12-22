That's the ticket ...

TUESDAY, Dec. 27 - THURSDAY, Dec. 29

The Cardinal Mooney girls basketball team and the Sarasota boys basketball team will participate in the Smoothie King Classic tournaments, hosted by Bradenton Christian. The eight-team tournaments start at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28 - FRIDAY, Dec. 30

The Riverview boys basketball team will host the 25th-annual Suncoast Holiday Tournament. Booker and Cardinal Mooney will also participate in the eight-team tournament. All three teams have first-round games on Wednesday: Cardinal Mooney plays Plant City at 4:30 p.m., Booker plays Gibbs at 6:15 p.m., and Riverview plays Lakewood at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 for single-day admission, or $20 for a tournament pass (good for all three days).

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28 - FRIDAY, Dec. 30

The Sarasota Christian girls basketball team will play in the Keswick Tournament in St. Petersburg. The eight-team tournament starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday and ends at 10 p.m. Friday. Senior Kaylynn Snyder is a name to watch for the Blazers.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29 - FRIDAY, Dec. 30

Throws Coach Florida will host a throwers camp at the Hydrograss Throws Complex in Sarasota. Andy Vince, who has coached six state champions in the past two years, Ray Russell, an elite youth coach who lives in Australia, and Gary Dixon, the throws coach at Brookside Middle School, will coach the event. The camp will concentrate on the shot put and discus throw. The camp will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, and costs $150.