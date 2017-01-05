That's the ticket ...

FRIDAY, Jan. 6

The Sarasota boys basketball team hosts Booker at 7:30 p.m. In a matchup of high-flying, scoring guards, the Sailors’ Emmanuel Lambright goes head-to-head with the Tornadoes’ Frederick Francois.

SATURDAY, Jan. 7

The Riverview and Cardinal Mooney boys basketball teams will participate in the Battle at the Beach Shootout at Venice High School. The 12-team tournament starts at 9 a.m. and runs until approximately 3 p.m. There will be plenty of stiff competition facing these two area teams, including Lakewood Ranch.

SATURDAY, Jan. 7

The Evalyn Sadlier Jones Branch — Sarasota YMCA is hosting a free BANG Power Dance Demo from 12-1 p.m. BANG Power Dance is a high-intensity, music-driven group fitness class that mixes boxing and interval training with choreography. Interested participants must RSVP on the Sarasota YMCA website, sarasotaymca.org/esj/.

TUESDAY, Jan. 10

The Cardinal Mooney boys soccer team hosts Lakewood Ranch at 7 p.m. This matchup features two of the best teams in the state. Neither squad had a loss as of Dec. 22. Alex Turner is the Cougar’s main scoring threat, surpassing 100 career goals on Dec. 1, while the Mustangs feature a balanced attack.