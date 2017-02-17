Tensions remain high at Colony referendum meetings

After Unicorp National Developments President Chuck Whittall gave a presentation about his vision for the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort property last week, one woman in the crowd stood up and spoke of fond memories she shares with her husband and son from decades ago about how the resort used to be.

She said she knows the cottages of the past are no longer a possibility for the property, but the people of Longboat Key don’t want a project as extensive as the one Whittall has planned.

“We need something that everyone would enjoy and wouldn’t overpower the whole island,” she said. “This is our little paradise, and we want to keep it that way.”

Her comments were met with applause from members of the audience, which was made up of more than 40 people, at Temple Beth Israel.

Whittall’s plan includes adding 180 residential units to the Colony’s 237 tourism units, and requires an approval via density referendum, which will take place on March 14. Whittall’s idea is at the mercy of voters on the Key.

Whittall’s presentation focused on how he believes his company’s project will benefit Key residents. He stressed that amenities provided by the resort will be available to everyone on the Key, not just those living or staying on the property. He also discussed how he believes the resort will attract homebuyers and raise property values, as well as provide local businesses with more customers after the season ends.

“During the offseason, these people struggle,” Whittall said.

The developer addressed concerns such as traffic, saying his company is willing to help finance improvements to problem areas, such as Cortez Road and St. Armands Circle.

Whittall also spoke of incentivizing guests at his resort to avoid renting or bringing cars by offering a free trolley service, airport shuttle and charging parking fees.

“We know we have to help fix the traffic the hotel will create,” Whittall said.

As for concerns about height, Whittall said the buildings he’s proposed are comparable in size to other Key buildings, like The Longboat Key Club.

“The biggest variable between our project and The Longboat Key Club is we’re brand new,” Whittall said. “And we’re five-star.”

Further, Whittall said he’s willing to negotiate the height and density of the project, but the referendum must be approved before these negotiations can begin.

No matter what happens on March 14, Whittall insisted he’s not willing to sell the property, which he said he’s already spent $27 million on.

Unicorp's plan, as it is, is not the most lucrative option for the property, Whittall said.

“Believe it or not, the most profitable thing for me to put on this project is 103 condos,” Whittall told the crowd. “I can make significantly more money.”

Some in the audience applauded and shouted “Do it!”

Whittall responded by saying 103 condos would do nothing to benefit present and future restaurants and businesses on the Key.

“You wouldn’t have the tourism element that is so vital,” he said.

Some members of the audience referred to Whittall’s idea for the property as “impressive,” with one man noting that “it’s a shame the project will probably lose because of traffic.”

Jennifer Allen, 45, who has owned property at The Promenade for 13 years, plans to vote “yes” on the referendum. She said she would love to have more amenities, like restaurants and spas, available right on the Key instead of needing to travel off-island.

Allen said she knows many Key voters in her age group support the referendum.

“I can vote,” she said. “And so can 100 of my friends.”

David Lapovsky, who has owned property on the Key for eight years, believes Whittall is being disingenuous about his desire to benefit Key residents.

“He’s gotten the town confused,” Lapovsky said. “The need to add 180 units is his need, not ours.”If the referendum passes, Unicorp hopes to break ground on the project during the spring of 2018 with a goal of completion by the end of 2020.

Whittall has had more than a dozen of these meetings, he said, and he has six more planned before the referendum. Currently, he believes opinion on the referendum among Key voters is divided in half.

While many in the audience appeared certain in how they will place their vote, some remain undecided, like David Gorin, a Longboat resident for the past six years. Gorin supports improving the Colony property, but he’s uncertain about the specifics of Whittall’s vision.

“I wish they could negotiate before the referendum,” Gorin said.