Teenagers caught in GreyHawk Landing vehicle burglary

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teenagers for vehicle burglaries in the GreyHawk Landing community this weekend.

A sheriff’s office report states deputies apprehended 16-year-olds Zachary Daniel Adams and River Warren Risner, after they were observed by residents and a police helicopter entering a vehicle in the 12200 block of Lavender Loop and removing loose change and cash around 11:45 p.m. May 6.

Residents ran the suspects off, but a K-9 unit was waiting nearby and chased them through backyards. The suspects continued to flee, tossing their loot in a pond, until they finally gave up without incident and were arrested, a sheriff’s report states.