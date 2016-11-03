Tech entrepreneur brings semi-pro basketball to Sarasota

If you’re a basketball fan, you’ll no doubt remember fondly names such as Julius “Dr. J” Irving, Dan “The Horse” Issel and George “Iceman” Gervin.

All three of those players found success in the National Basketball Association, but got their start in the less popular American Basketball Association, which existed from 1967 until 1976, when the two leagues merged. Despite its short time in existence, the league left behind a substantial legacy. For many young kids around the United States, the league provided them with their first taste of professional basketball and spurred their love for the sport.

Andre Spivey was one of those kids. The tech entrepreneur, originally from Indianapolis, grew up watching Pacers games while the team was still in the ABA. The league was resurrected in 2000 by two former ABA executives, and this year, Spivey decided to prove his love of the league by bringing an ABA franchise of his own to Sarasota.

Spivey has always wanted to own his own sports team because of what a team can provide its home city.

“In basketball, you’re providing a product for fans,” Spivey said. “The way people in the city are affected by it, the way people get behind sports and how it gives them pride in their city is something I’ve always found interesting. The way Cleveland feels right now. LeBron James winning a championship lifted the city. All of a sudden, the Cleveland Indians believe they’re winners. That sense of pride and desire to win can be infectious. It makes the city feel different.”

Spivey also has a passion for creating opportunities for those stuck in turbulent circumstances. At age 11, he moved to the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego, known colloquially as the “four corners of death” because of its high murder rates. Lots of kids from the area turned to sports to escape their surroundings. Spivey was one of them; football legends Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis were two others.

Sarasota is no Lincoln Park, but Spivey wants to make sure kids and young adults in the area have a way to get off the streets and find success if they work hard.

The organization still needs to fill out its roster. Spivey could easily sign players from outside the country on half-season or one-year deals, like other ABA teams do, but that is something he has no interest in doing. Spivey wants players from Sarasota. He wants his team to care about the city it represents. Not only are local players more likely to stay with the team, but they’ll also have a deeper knowledge of the city and how its people operate. As Spivey said, the main goal is to give fans pride. Those interested in trying out for the team can find more information at manateebasketball.com.

There are a lot of other details to be worked out. Jerseys are currently in production. T-shirts, too. Spivey isn’t sure where the team will play its home games, but he’s been holding tryouts at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex.

One thing the organization doesn’t need is a name: The team will be known as the Sarasota Manatee, another nod to local pride.

Despite the whirlwind of things that need to get done, the Manatee will begin playing road exhibition games this season. The team’s first game is Dec. 4 against the Orlando Waves, with the game time to be determined. The team will play a full slate of games starting next fall.

Spivey has wanted this for a long time. The passion in his voice when he talks about the team makes that clear. Reserving the Sarasota ABA market cost Spivey $10,000. It’s a risk he took on by himself, though he expects business partners to join once the team finds success. He doesn’t mind being the kickstarter for something so close to his heart. This was his aspiration, and there was never any doubt about pursuing it when he saw the opportunity.

“If you believe in your dream, take a step toward it,” Spivey said.