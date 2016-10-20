Tara CDD — Seat 4: Larry Dick

Occupation: Retired financial executive

About: Larry Dick and his wife, Dove, moved to Tara Preserve in 2012. “We have grandchildren here and just love it, especially Tara,” he said.

Why are you running for office?

I believe my background and financial and management experience will benefit the CDD and the community. I will be open to the community for suggestions, questions and ideas which would contribute to increasing property values and most importantly an attractive and great place to live.

What experiences do you have that make you believe you are the right candidate for the job?

I graduated from Denver University with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. I am experienced in financial management as a CFO for several insurance companies and also vice president of insurance operations, responsible for strategic planning and developing business plans.

In addition I was treasurer of Georgetown Village Homeowners Association in Colorado, where I was responsible for all facets of budget planning as budget variance analyses.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the district faces and how do you plan to address it?

As our community ages more repairs and maintenance will be required. With my background in strategic planning, I will assist the Board in making decisions to keep a healthy capital reserve fund.

My five years experience as treasurer of Georgetown Village Homeowners Assiciation will be invaluable as the age and size of their community was very similar to Tara Preserve.

Community aesthetics continue to be a concern for residents. What changes to the district’s policies, if any, do you think should be made to improve community aesthetics?

Professionally licensed and insured firms should perform any necessary changes and maintenance approved by the Tara CDD.

Do you foresee any changes to the amenities offered to Tara Preserve residents via the CDD? If so, what should they be?

No, however would listen to the community for any suggestions that would benefit the entire community.

What do you believe should be other top priorities and why?

Evaluating whether our capital reserve fund is adequate would be my first step. Addressing any outstanding homeowner issues that may have not been resolved would be the next. Along with the above, seeking input from other directors to understand the scope of the issues at hand.