Tara CDD — Seat 2: Eugene Rado

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired

Hometown: New York

About: Eugene Rado and his wife, Linda, retired and moved into Tara Preserve in May, 2013 from Cliffside Park, N.J. “We have never been happier,” he said. “Life in Florida has been all we hoped it would be.”

Why are you running for office?

I would like to bring my knowledge and experience to help our community. Maintaining and increasing property values should be the single most important task for any community board. The ability to increase property values exists when a potential new homeowner drives through an aesthetically pleasing community with beautiful landscaping and lakes as well as nicely maintained amenities.

What experiences do you have that make you believe you are the right candidate for the job?

I was president of the board of directors of a 614-unit condominium complex for seven years. While it was challenging and often difficult, it was also very rewarding.

As board president, I was responsible for directing and overseeing our management company and all major capital projects, as well as establishing and maintaining a healthy capital reserve fund. The position included liaison for our outside legal council, outside independent auditor and interaction with community leadership, such as the mayor, police and fire chief. This also included the role of primary negotiator with unions and our cable company.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the district faces and how do you plan to address it?

As the community ages the need for a healthy capital reserve fund becomes increasingly important. In order to maintain and increase our property values, landscaping, lakes and ponds and structures must be maintained. Preparing in advance for these potentially major issues is paramount. If this results in an increase to CDD assessments it is far better to do that incrementally and build up a healthy capital reserve rather than implement one major assessment.

Community aesthetics continue to be a concern for residents. What changes to the district’s policies, if any, do you think should be made to improve community aesthetics?

I believe that professionals rather than volunteers would be the better way to proceed. While having volunteers is great for any community, overuse can be a big problem. The potential liability involved in using volunteers presents a very real issue. Professionally licensed and insured firms should perform any necessary changes and maintenance, including aesthetics.

Do you foresee any changes to the amenities offered to Tara Preserve residents via the CDD? If so, what should they be?

No. I do believe, however, that the golf course should remain as it is, a full 18-hole course with fees for residents minor.

What do you believe should be other top priorities and why?

I believe that a healthy capital reserve fund is critical. I also believe that some type of professional board training would be an important step toward helping board members understand their roles in the community and to the CDD, as well as helping board members understand the process and procedures necessary to maintain and increase property values in the community.