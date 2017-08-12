Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Talik Keaton

Talik Keaton is a senior on the Booker High football team. He verbally committed to University of South Florida as a wide receiver but will play quarterback for the Tornadoes this fall.

How long have you been playing football?

Actually, I played football in third grade, and then from eighth grade to now. I haven't been playing for that long. After third grade, I got into baseball, and then I stopped baseball because I wanted to get back into football. I got tired of baseball, I played AAU and it just wears you out, your shoulder and stuff.

What is the appeal of football to you?

The competition. I like competition a lot. That's the main reason. I also get to play with my brothers and everybody out here.

What is your best skill on the field?

Making people miss and then getting upfield. I'm real good at that. I got a "one-two" step I like to use.

Why verbally commit to the University of South Florida?

I went to the school on an unofficial visit. The coaches showed me a lot of love. It's also a really nice campus.

What is your favorite football memory?

Now there's a story. Last year, I had messed up against Bayshore High. We beat them, but I had dropped a pass, and because I usually don't drop anything, everyone was like, 'Whoa, you dropped a pass!' They were playing around with me. I said, 'I'm going to show you all something next game.' The next week, I came back and scored three touchdowns with 180 (receiving) yards.

Do you have any goals for yourself or your team this season?

For myself, just succeed, make it to college and hopefully to the NFL (in the future). For the team, we have to make the playoffs this year.

What is your favorite food?

I like spaghetti and pizza, but I'll go with pizza. I get triple meat.

What is your favorite TV show or movie?

TV, I'll go with 'Wild 'n' Out.' My favorite movie is 'The Goonies.'

What hobbies do you have?

I play Xbox every now and then, when I have free time. I play NBA 2K, Madden, and (Call of Duty) Black Ops. In 2K, I use the (Cleveland) Cavaliers because of LeBron James. He's the greatest of all time, that's my player. I have to go with him.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math. I'm a math dude. I like numbers, I'm good with money.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

When you fall, when you're knocked down, get back up. We'll lose, but you have to put that behind you and win the next game.

Finish this sentence: "Talik Keaton is ... "

... A cool dude. I'm just cool, I'm relaxed about everything, but when it's time to step up, I do.