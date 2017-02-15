Supreme photo opp

Longboat Key was well represented when the Tau Epsilon Rho Law Society presented its Benjamin Nathan Cardozo Memorial Award to Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer on Feb. 11 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

The Cardozo award recognizes individuals whose life work best exemplifies the ideals of the renowned jurist. The Jewish Foundation of Sarasota Manatee collaborated in producing the reception and brunch. Executive Director Howard Tevlowitz was scheduled to give the invocation, but weather forced the cancellation of his flight back from Israel.

Retired attorney Ben Krause organized a Longboat Key table that included his wife, Sandy, Harold Ronson, Molly Schechter and Marvin Black. Among other Longboaters present were Roz Goldberg and Alan Bandler, Ed and Mary Lou Winnick, and Joanne Klein and Marshall Nurenberg.