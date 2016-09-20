Superintendent search moves to final stage

Sarasota County School Board members released the names of the four superintendent finalists today—a week ahead of their original projection.

Sarasota County School District's Executive Director of Career, Technical and Adult Education Todd Bowden will advance to the final stage of the selection process.

The three other finalists are Monroe County School District Superintendent Mark Porter, Deputy Superintendent for Academic and Student Services Brennan Asplen III and former Indian River School District's Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Andrew Rynberg.

The four finalists were selected from a shortlist of eight candidates, which were narrowed down from the district's original list of 49 applicants.

Bowden, Porter, Asplen and Rynberg will be interviewed by the board on Oct. 12 and 13.

Public interviews will be held on Oct. 12 and members of the public are welcome to attend. The school board will be holding private interviews on Oct. 13 ahead of its final vote on Oct. 18.