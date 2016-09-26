Superintendent finalist withdraws application

The list of finalists for the Sarasota County School Board superintendent position is down to three.

Courtesy photo. Andrew Ryberg

Friday afternoon, finalist Andrew Rynberg notified the Sarasota County School District in a letter that he was withdrawing his application from consideration for the position.

Ryberg is the former Indian River County School District assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. He listed personal reasons for withdrawing.

In an public interview session, the community is invited to hear from the three remaining candidates:

Mark Porter, Monroe County School District superintendent

Brennan Asplen III, St. John’s County School District deputy superintendent for academic and student services

Todd Bowden, Sarasota County School District executive director of career, technical and adult education

The Board plans to appoint the new superintendent on Oct. 18 to succeed Lori White, who is scheduled to retire Feb. 28.