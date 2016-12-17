For a young musician, there are few opportunities as valuable as working with an experienced performer — especially if that performer is one of the most renowned musicians in the world.

The Perlman Music Program, under the direction of internationally recognized violinist, conductor and teacher Itzhak Perlman, offers students in the Sarasota area just that.

As part of the program’s winter residency, students from throughout the state of Florida, ages 8 through 18, are invited to audition for the chance to share the stage with young virtuosos from around the world, under the direction of Perlman.

The program, called Super Strings, is in its fourth year and will culminate in a group performance Friday, Dec. 30, at USF Sarasota-Manatee.

This year, 19 students from around the state will participate in the program. Following a video audition, students are selected to work with Perlman Music Program instructors to prepare a piece of music — traditionally Baroque in style.

This year’s piece is the third movement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Concerto for Two Violins.” It’s historically significant and technically challenging work. Instructor Ken Bowermeister says the students’ proficiency is invigorating.

“This is one of the most important double violin concertos ever written,” he says. “It’s maybe the most important. It’s extremely beautiful music and demanding, sophisticated work, especially the last movement. It’s been performed and recorded by most of the great violinists in the world. So it’s exciting to see them take on something like this. It’s a great energizer — it gives you a fresh outlook on making music and enjoying it.”

After being selected, the students work with three instructors to perfect intonation, bowing and articulation, as well as playing uniformly with their fellow performers.

Tricia Saputera, a freshman at Pine View School, has participated in the Super Strings program for three years. She says the opportunity is especially beneficial for young musicians.

“You can learn a lot from the coaching,” she says. “And the pieces are challenging, so you get a lot of input about your technique and dynamics. You come home a better player.”

Following rehearsals, the students join the Perlman Music Program Winter Residency members as soloists under the direction of Perlman for a concluding performance.

For Maximilian Bonte, a freshman at IMG Academies, it’s this experience to which he’s most looking forward.

“Itzhak Perlman is a great violinist,” he says. “I want to learn new things from someone so talented and experienced. I’m looking forward to performance day — to experience what it’s like to be conducted by one of the greatest violinists in the world.”

For Bowermeister, who has been with the program for three of its four years, the reward comes in seeing the students’ progress.

“The students are already so well-prepared,” he says. “They come from all over the state, and for the most part, they’ve never played together before. In a matter of half an hour, we begin to put this music together, and it begins to sound better and better. That’s an exciting experience to deal with. How can you not feel inspired?”