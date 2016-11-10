Sunset Bay home sells for $2.36 million

A home in Sunset Bay tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Eric Baird, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1475 Siesta Drive to Kurt and Patricia Gelfand, of Athens, Ga., for $2.36 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.8 million in 2009.

SARASOTA

Poinsettia Park

David Murray and Sandra Stuart, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2829 S. Osprey Ave. to David Heskett, of Sarasota, for $1.75 million. The first property was built in 1926, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,239 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one bath and 752 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $1.35 million in 2008.

Coral Cove

Britta Kotlikoff and Annika Ladner, trustees, of Voorhees, N.J., sold the home at 1584 Caribbean Drive to Mary Li, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.6 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,100 square feet of living area.

James and Lou Anne Campbell, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 7314 Periwinkle Drive to Aaron and Tiffany Carroll, of Sarasota, for $1,460,000. Built in 1958, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,894 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.1 million in 2010.

Francis and Christine Kramer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1828 Nautilus Drive to Katrina Breen, of Sarasota, for $389,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,611 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in March.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 427 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Roland and Betty Anthone, of Sarasota, for $1,205,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,343 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,082,000 in 2004.

McClellan Park

Liberty Savings Bank sold two properties at 1731 Seminole Drive to Michael and Nancy Riney, of Sarasota, for $800,000. The first property was built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,054 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1997, it has one bedroom, one bath and 736 square feet of living area.

Hudson Oaks

Donald Faust Jr., of Spring City, Pa., sold his Unit 10 condominium at 1740 Alderman St. to Sharon Miller, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2015.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

James and Cheri DeSarno sold their home at 8299 Varenna Drive to Jonathan and Sophia Fong, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,500 in 2014.

Rivo at Ringling

Elena Benedict-Smith, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 902 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Silverton Capital LLC for $350,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $414,500 in 2006.

Hyde Park Terrace

Cindy Hancock, trustee, and Joseph Agriesti, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4016 Midland Road to Chris Ekeberg and Sergio Tonini, of Sarasota, for $323,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,483 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 1986.

Orange Crest Park

David Benedetti and Sunny Benedetti, of Denver, sold their home at 4606 School Ave. to Patrisa Handley, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,717 square feet of living area.

Landings South

Lucinda Doherty, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 101 condominium at 1712 Starling Drive to Elena Darden, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2001.

Gulf Gate

Southern Property Group Inc. sold the home at 3381 Markridge Road to Marlena and Michael Calzavara, of Sarasota, for $283,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,807 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in February.

Robert Silverman, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2934 Markridge Road to Kristina Keogh, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,383 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,000 in 2004.

Village Green Club Estates

D. Jeanne Vandervalk, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3408 Pembrook Drive to Michael and Ann Skerchek, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,569 square feet of living area.

Brookside

Clayman and Leigh Dalton sold their home at 2622 Bryce Lane to Daniel and Rachel Hetzer, of Sarasota, for $243,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 2009.

Ringling Boulevard

Steven DuToit, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 2576 Ringling Blvd. to Janine Flickner, of Sarasota, for $233,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,220 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $21,000 in 1969.

Ringling Park

Brian Fago, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2543 Belvoir Blvd. to TwoSixTwo FiveOneZeroZero, of Sarasota, for $230,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2005.

SIESTA KEY

Marina Del Sol

Gulf Coast Home Partners LLC sold the Unit E-21 condominium at 1310 Old Stickney Point Road to Mark Ruzycki and Teresa Bauer, of Ontario, Canada, for $1,025,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $745,000 in 2003.

Dolphin Bay

DeeLila Clark, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 1280 Dolphin Bay Way to Edward and Carol Axelrod, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $605,000 in 1999.

Polynesian Gardens

Francis and Ruth Galligan, of Sarasota, sold their Unit T-9 at 1331 Moonmist Drive to Joan Smith, trustee, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,660 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2007.

Continental’s Sea Club II

Leonard and Laurine Winner, of Geneva, Ill., sold their Unit 5-A condominium at 5955 Midnight Pass Road to Daniel and Patricia Caffrey, Croton on Hudson, N.Y., for $335,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1993.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Homer and Shirley Dorman, of Wilmington, Ohio, sold their Unit 517 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Ginadi and Margarita Bonder, of Brooklyn, N.Y., for $315,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $108,000 in 1991.

White Sands Village

Gordon and Vera Campbell sold their Unit 501 condominium at 5619 Midnight Pass Road to George and Judith Blasenak, of Sarasota, for $313,800. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $51,000 in 1979.

Sunrise Cove

Jack Block, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 104 condominium at 8897 Midnight Pass Road to Jack Ranieri and Jodi Faggiano, of Centereach, N.Y., for $252,500. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 783 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2007.

Bay Tree Club

Daniel Murawski, trustee, sold the Unit 505 condominium at 8625 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher and Gretchen Davis, of Sarasota, for $238,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 697 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $80,000 in 1994.

OSPREY

Trinity Acres

Lucas Congdon and Galen Finnegan-Congdon sold their home at 809 Faith Ave. to Judy Washburn, trustee, of Nokomis, for $545,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,961 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2005.

​PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Beverly Tschuor, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4370 Boca Pointe Drive to Michael and Michelle Silvestri, of Sarasota, for $1,025,000. Built in 1988, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,018 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2013.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 8724 Mangilli Road to Henderson and Judith Patterson, of Sarasota, for $765,200. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,012 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 8725 Mangilli Road to Mark and Barbara Pollack, of Sarasota, for $734,200. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,007 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 4089 Cascina Way to Edward and Margie Doucette, of Sarasota, for $566,700. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,133 square feet of living area.

Villa D’Este

Sandra Kinsman, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4644 Las Brisas Lane to Beverly Tschuor, trustee, of Sarasota, for $429,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,011 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,500 in 2011.

Turtle Rock

Edward and Carol Lieberman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8239 Nice Way to Margaret and Samuel Simone, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,415 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2013.

Isles of Sarasota

Alexandra Kayat, of Venice, sold her home at 6156 Abaco Drive to Anthony and Doris Lipari, of Shohola, Pa., for $357,500. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $311,500 in 2013.

James and Arlene Welsh sold their home at 1866 Burgos Drive to William and Diane Lambro, Catherine Cotter and Matthew Lambro, of Sussex, N.J., for $295,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,400 in 2006.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Landings Estates

B. Jean Lappen, of Meredith, N.H., sold her home at 1626 Landfall Drive to Christopher and Kerry Cameron, of Nokomis, for $480,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,153 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2010.

Mission Valley Estates

Angie Proctor sold two properties at 950 Pinto Circle to James and Nisha Lukan, of Nokomis, for $450,000. The first property was built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,921 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 304 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $140,000 in 1994.

Sorrento East

Michael Gray and Ronald and Cynthia Gray, of Sarasota, sold their home at 108 Corot Drive to Jeffrey Schottenstein, of Miami, for $255,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,000 in 2015.