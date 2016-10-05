Sunrise Golf Club redevelopment takes shape

Tomorrow, the Sarasota County Planning Commission will consider plans to redevelop Sunrise Golf Club, which has been shuttered for more than a decade.

IF YOU GO What: Sarasota County Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6

Where: Administration Building, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota

Canadian developer Mattamy Homes is planning up to 425 homesites on the course and surrounding parcels, for which it paid a combined $14.3 million earlier this year. Mattamy has partnered with Sarasota-based Vanguard Land Ventures on the development, which will include three unnamed neighborhoods southeast of the intersection of Clark Road and I-75 with an entrance on Honore Avenue.

“It’s just a terrific location there in Sarasota,” said Ed Suchora, president of the Mattamy Homes Tampa-Sarasota division, in a previous interview with the Sarasota Observer. “Anything you can find west of the Interstate — on the true Sarasota side — just seems to be more desirable than anything.”

The developer will provide 44 acres of open space, which is 4% greater than the 30% required by the county.

The Planning Commission will consider whether to endorse rezoning the 132-acre property.

In the mid-2000s, local developer Rod Connelly sought to redevelop the course into nearly 700 condominiums, but nearby residents protested the plan. They contended the previous owner of the golf course’s lease prevented new development through 2022.

The homeowners associations representing Sunrise Golf Club Estates and other neighborhoods signed an easement and contract with Vanguard earlier this year, allowing the partnership to redevelop the abandoned course. The covenant, which was originally drafted with Connelly’s firm, Civix, requires construction of a linear park within the buffer surrounding the property.

With Mattamy’s Enclave at Forest Lakes and coming development at Sunrise, along with two more proposals from Manatee County homebuilder Medallion Homes, there are at least four derelict courses that are under redevelopment or have owners actively seeking to do so in Sarasota County.

Planning commissioners will also consider whether to waiver neighborhood workshop time constraints for the coming Cassia Cay development on South Tamiami Trail. Click here to see the full agenda.