Succession planning at Town Hall

Whoa. This is like losing two Most Valuable Players at once.

Now what?

Longboat Key Town Manager David Bullock announced Monday he plans to retire in January. That comes on the heels of longtime Public Works Director Juan Florensa announcing earlier in the year his plans to retire in January as well.

No one is irreplaceable. But Bullock and Florensa surely must go down in Longboat Key history as two of the town’s most effective and competent administrators.

Florensa has provided a steady hand and solid leadership for nearly 17 years, guiding the town through an update of worn-out pipes and sewers with unflappable patience and good cheer. He has always been willing to help — no matter the project (Freedom Fests, Gourmet Luncheons, you name it).

Bullock likewise brought a calming and efficient hand to the town when he became town manager in 2011 after a tumultuous period at Town Hall.

Hopefully, the Town Commission has one more important job for each: To help find and train their clones.