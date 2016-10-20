Style comes to Lakewood Main Street

Influence Style has announced it will open a boutique on Lakewood Main Street in Lakewood Ranch.

The store is co-owned by Lakewood Ranch’s Elizabeth Murray, 29, and Samantha Beebe.

The location of the new store will be 8141 Lakewood Main St., Suite 102. Murray and Beebe, who are sisters, are hoping to open their new store on Nov. 28.

The boutique will have a little bit of athleisure-style clothing — clothing that you could potentially work out in, but also wear throughout the day — and it will mostly feature women’s contemporary clothing.

With two other locations in St. Armands Circle, one women’s boutique and one men’s, and after living in Lakewood Ranch for 10 years, the sisters are excited to finally open a location on their stomping grounds.

“When we (Murray and her sister) moved from Michigan to Lakewood Ranch, we really loved the lifestyle, the community and everything about it,” Murray said. “Main Street is busy, and it’s growing, so we thought it would be a great time to open up a second location.”