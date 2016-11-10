Street closures announced for Veterans Day parade

Closures will take effect beginning at 8 a.m. tomorrow in advance of the 10 a.m. parade down Main Street in downtown Sarasota.
The annual downtown Sarasota Veterans Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, proceeding down Main Street from Osprey Avenue and concluding with an 11 a.m. ceremony at Five Points Park.
The theme of the ceremony is “Thank You For Your Service,” the city announced in a release. The keynote speaker at the event will be Lt. Ryan Simonson, who served 13 years in the U.S. Army before retiring and received the Bronze Star, among other recognitions.
The Sarasota Police Department announced a series of street closures associated with the parade. The following closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- Main Street, from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court
- Links Avenue, from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
- Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
The rest of the closures will be in place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Central Avenue, from Main Street to 1st Street
- First Street, from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue
- Pineapple Avenue, from State Street to First Street