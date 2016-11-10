Street closures announced for Veterans Day parade

The annual downtown Sarasota Veterans Day parade will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, proceeding down Main Street from Osprey Avenue and concluding with an 11 a.m. ceremony at Five Points Park.

The theme of the ceremony is “Thank You For Your Service,” the city announced in a release. The keynote speaker at the event will be Lt. Ryan Simonson, who served 13 years in the U.S. Army before retiring and received the Bronze Star, among other recognitions.

The Sarasota Police Department announced a series of street closures associated with the parade. The following closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Main Street, from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court

Links Avenue, from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

The rest of the closures will be in place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: