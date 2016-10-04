Stone crab claw season opens Oct. 15 in state, federal waters

Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab claw harvest season opens Saturday, Oct. 15, in state and federal waters.

To be harvested, stone crab claws must be at least 2¾ inches in length when measured from the elbow to the tip of the lower immovable portion of the claw (see illustration). View a video on how to properly remove the claw and increase the likelihood of survival of the released crab.

Claws may not be taken from egg-bearing stone crabs. Egg-bearing females are identifiable by the orange or brown egg mass, also known as a “sponge,” visible on the underside of the crab when picked up or turned over.

Recreational harvesters can use up to five stone crab traps per person. Stone crabs may not be harvested with any device that can puncture, crush or injure a crab’s body, including spears and hooks.

Recreational and commercial traps may be baited and placed in the water 10 days prior to the opening of the season, but may not be pulled from the water for harvest until Oct. 15. Traps not being fished should be removed from the water to avoid ghost fishing where a marine species is trapped for extended periods of time and not harvested.

Rectangular or rounded rectangular entrances typically used in stone crab traps in these waters must be no larger than 5½ by 3 1/8 inches at the most narrow portion of the opening. Stone crab traps being used in other areas of the state may have an entrance that is 5½ by 3½ inches.

Harvesters are encouraged to take only one claw, even if both claws are of legal size, so the released crab will be able to defend itself from predators. A crab returned to the water with one claw intact will be able to obtain more food in a shorter amount of time and regrow its claw faster.

There is a recreational daily bag limit of 1 gallon of claws per person or 2 gallons per vessel, whichever is less.

The season will close May 16.