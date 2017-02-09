Spice Bay home sells for $2,235,000

A home in Spice Bay tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Steven and Karen Hagan sold their home at 1219 Sharswood Lane to Craig Zobrist, Kelly Zobrist and Mark Donohoo, of Sarasota, for $2,235,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,765 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,104,500 in 2014.

SARASOTA

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 610 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Julianne Albino, of Sarasota, for $866,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,186 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $685,000 in 2001.

Inwood Park

Robert Cummins, of Bradford, Pa., sold his home at 1842 Sixth St. to Kayle Simon and David Simon, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2016.

1350 Main Residential

James and Shelagh Neeham, of Kent, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 812 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Janet Stoller and Michael Stoller, trustees, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one bath and 944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate Woods

Michael and Jan Hicks, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2956 Captiva Drive to Stuart and Jennifer Cottrill, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,421 square feet of living area.

James S. Hall

Jennifer Ann Fitzgerald, trustee, sold the home at 1652 Seventh St. to 1652 7th Street LLC for $310,000. Built in 1943, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2010.

Castel Del Mare

DIA LLC sold the Unit 1628-101 condominium at 1628 Stickney Point Road to Kenneth Kronner, of Harrison Charter Township, Mich., for $285,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,406 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,500 in 2013.

Zakrzewski

Thomas and Deborah Dupell, trustees, of Walpole, N.H., sold the home at 1624 Alderman St. to Craig and Nyoka Bruggeman, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2015.

Loma Linda Park

David Fleeman, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2193 Floyd St. to Joshua and Tamara Mills, of Sarasota, for $249,900. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,154 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $80,000 in 2011.

Baywood Colony Villas

Curtis Cooper sold his Unit 10 condominium at 5939 Tidewood Ave. to Lisa and Joseph Cobert, of Sarasota, for $232,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,155 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2016.

Homecroft

J.B. Helmuth, of Arcola, Ill., sold two properties at 3463 Estrada St. to Edgar and Mary Anna Petersheim, of Humboldt, Ill., for $230,000. The first property was built in 1930, it has one bedroom, one bath and 600 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $290,000 in 2005.

South Gate

Richard Campbell, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2210 S. Brink Ave. to Mario Penati, trustee, of Sarasota, for $227,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,281 square feet of living area.

Phillippi Crest

David Fields, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 2537 Ashton Road to Cari Ralph, of Sarasota, for $219,000. The first property was built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 864 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 800 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $107,000 in 2012.

Bellevue Terrace

Tommie and Mary Jones, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3182 Courtland St. to Maike Federici, of Sarasota, for $217,500. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 2011.

Bayou House Apartments

Susan Eggleston, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 302 condominium at 1650 Pine Tree Lane to Rose Culbertson, trustee, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., for $200,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 940 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $67,400 in 2010.

Town of Sarasota

Spencer Mack, of Ponte Vedra, sold his home at 2075 Sixth St. to Bay Street Holdings LLC for $200,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,564 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,500 in 2014.

SIESTA KEY

Summer Cove on Siesta

Stephen Blowers, trustee, sold the Unit 604C condominium at 1660 Summerhouse Lane to Edward Kachinski and Kelly Kachinski, of Shrewsbury, N.J., for $2 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,375,000 in 2012.

Sarasota Beach

Brian White, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5515 Calle Del Verano to Rajendra Verma and Tatsiana Akhrymenka, of Franfurt am Main, Germany, for $620,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,471 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2011.

Casa Blanca

Frank and Martha Brown, of Hendersonville, N.C., sold their Unit 9 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to George and Paula Hutman, of Beaver, Pa., for $502,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,064 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2004.

Siesta Beach

Cheryl Bradshaw, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 818 Plymouth St. to Ruth Folit, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,195 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2015.

Peppertree Bay

James McConkey Jr., trustee, of Montgomery, Md., sold the Unit 234 condominium at 1126 W. Peppertree Lane to Jeffrey and Catherine Freel, of Rockville, Md., for $387,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $56,000 in 1977.

Tortuga Beach

Paula Krambeer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 302 condominium at 8710 Midnight Pass Road to John Domm, of Ontario, Canada, for $317,500. Built in 1980, it has one bedroom, one bath and 800 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,000 in 1992.

Casa Siesta Apartments

Timothy Ingersoll, of Hamilton, Ind., sold his Unit 8 condominium at 6717 Midnight Pass Road to Kenneth and Laile Blaskey, of Patchogue, N.Y., for $235,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,000 in 2014.

Seashell

David Tarizzo and Lisa Gutierrez, of Hinsdale, Ill., sold their Unit 403 condominium at 6500 Midnight Pass Road to David Tarizzo and ENL Properties LLC for $211,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,086 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 1977.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 5947 Snowy Egret Drive to Edward and JoAnn Pochick, of Sarasota, for $529,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,138 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Robert and Bonnie Orr, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9432 Forest Hill Circle to Dale Feick and Darien Feick, trustees, of Williamsburg, Mich., for $390,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,987 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2005.

Villagewalk

William Doherty, of Wimauma, sold his home at 5524 Avellino Place to Susan Battisto, of Sarasota, for $312,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2013.

Stoneybrook Veranda Greens

Richard and Dicksey Hawkins, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1424 condominium at 9540 High Gate Drive to Robert and Bonnie Orr, of Sarasota, for $291,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,414 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2001.

NOKOMIS

Jesse K. Hills

Matthew and Loubna Pickens sold their home at 320 Myrtle Ave. to Jack Brainard and Drue Burleson, trustees, of Nokomis, for $349,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,151 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2012.

Sorrento East

Janice Schumacher, trustee, of Dunlap, Tenn., sold the home at 406 Rubens Drive to Petar Kochanov, of Nokomis, for $317,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2001.

OSPREY

Rivendell

E. June Curtin, of Osprey, sold her home at 586 Meadow Sweet Circle to Christopher Smith and Debra Holton-Smith, of Osprey, for $350,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,169 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 1998.