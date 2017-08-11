Soft Surroundings opens at Mall at UTC

On Aug. 11, the Mall at University Town Center celebrates its newest tenant — Soft Surroundings.

The luxury lifestyle brand for women holds its grand opening Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new store — the company’s second location in Florida — is located on the mall’s upper level near Saks Fifth Avenue.

Soft Surroundings, which now has 53 locations nationwide, offers clothing, accessories, beauty and home goods and its brand is best known for its soft fabrics, global inspiration, customer service and convenience.

“We’ve had so many of our online and catalog shoppers beg us to bring a store to Florida, so we cannot wait to tell them that we’ve listened and are bringing not one, but two this summer,” Soft Surroundings spokeswoman Lauren Parker said. “Our other Florida location is opening in Estero at Coconut Point in July. We’re excited to bring our mission of helping women to take time out for themselves to the Sarasota area.”

The grand opening features snacks, drinks and specialized beauty treatments for women who attend.