Social Calendar — October-December

OCTOBER

1

33rd Annual Charity Black & White Ball

Sarasota Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. in association with Sarasota –Bradenton Kappa Alpha Psi Project Guide Right, Inc.

7 p.m. at the Fete Ballroom at Polo Grill and Bar

Tickets $75. Call 812-8585.

For tickets, click here.

Tea & Tutus

Sarasota Ballet

2 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets $40 adult, $20 child. Call 225-6513.

Community Day School's Kol Yeled Celebration

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Kol Yeled Scholarship Fund

8 p.m. at Libby’s

Tickets $100. Call 552-2770.

5

Passion with a Purpose Luncheon with Bling

To Inform Families First (TIFF)

11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East

Chairs: Lulu Soder and Veronica Brandon Miller

Tickets $75. Call 795-1869.

For tickets, click here.

6

(Beauty) Bar Crawl

Designing Daughters

6 p.m. at Fresh Salon Spa Style

Minimum $20 donation. Call 504-4288.

7

Women in a Changing World

Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County

5:30 p.m. at the Asolo Repertory Theatre

Afterglow Party at 7:30 p.m.

Chairs: Jonna Keller, Nancy Mina, Nancy Markle and Carol Poteat-Buchanan

Tickets for lecture $50, lecture plus after party $200. Call 366-3911.

For tickets, click here.

30th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast (JFCS)

9:30 a.m. at The Francis

Tickets $25. Call 366-2224 Ext. 142.

8

Good Gala | Independent Spirit Awards

8:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House

Tickets $125. Call 365-7702.

For tickets, click here.

Taste of St. Armands

St. Armands Circle Association

5:30 p.m. at St. Armands Circle Park

Tickets $45. Call 388-1554.

13

A Date For Goodness Sake Bachelor Auction

American Cancer Society — Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre

Tickets $25-$50. Call 544-1433.

Wine Women Shoes Soleman Reception

Forty Carrots Family Center

5:30 p.m. at Saks Fifth Avenue

Invitation only. Call 365-7716.

Palette – Where Creativity is Uncorked

The Payton Wright Foundation

6 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing

Tickets $75. Call 893-7007.

14

Moffitt Sarasota Luncheon

Moffitt Cancer Center

11 a.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Chair: Susan Malloy Jones

Honorary Chair: Eileen Curd

Tickets $150. Call 813-745-4860.

15

Amazing Raise — Raise the Roof Party

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)

7 p.m. at Michael’s On East

Chair: Charlotte Hinman

Tickets $100. Call 365-0208 Ext. 110.

For tickets, click here.

16

Art Center Sarasota 90th Anniversary Celebration

Art Center Sarasota

11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East

Honorees: Wilfred P. “Bubsy” Becker, June & Bill Gordon, Betty & Howard Isermann, Sam Shapiro and Jane T. Smiley

Tickets $90. Call 365-2032.

For tickets, click here.

17

Meet Me at the Barre

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet

5 p.m. at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets $50. Call 225-6513.

18

People Helping People Awards Breakfast

Friendship Centers, Sarasota Campus

8:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East

Honorees: Bob & Diane Roskamp, Bruce Robinson, Phil Delaney, Pam Baron and posthumously Doug Heinlen

Chair: Michael Juceum

Tickets $80. Call 556-3205.

For tickets, click here.

20

Community Ambassador of the Year Award Dinner

Goodwill Manasota

6 p.m. at Michael’s On East

Tickets $150. Call 355-2721 Ext. 112.

A Private Evening in Selby’s Secret Garden

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

5:30 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Conservatory/Payne Mansion

Chair: Emily Walsh

Invitation-only. Call 366-5731 Ext. 251.

21

Men of Courage Breakfast

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)

8 a.m. at The Field Club

Tickets $16. Call 365-0208 Ext. 124.

22

Stepping Out Against Domestic Violence

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)

9 a.m. at J.D. Hamel Park

Registration $10. Call 365- 0208 Ext. 110.

CANDance “Dancing with Our Stars”

Community AIDS Network (CAN)

6:30 p.m. at Michael’s On East

Chairs: Penny Hill, Jackie Rogers, Emily Walsh and Susan Malloy Jones

Honorary Chairs: Penny Hill and Jackie Rodgers

Tickets $250. Call 366-0461.

Art Of Food Festival Masquerade

Junior League of Sarasota

6 p.m. at Selby Public Library

Tickets $125. Call 953-5600.

For tickets, click here.

Horne & Moon Scholarship Social

Scholarships of the Manatee Community Foundation

7 p.m. at Downtown Bradenton - Air & Energy Warehouse

Tickets $175. Call 748-3411.

Women’s Sports Museum Kick-Off Gala

Women’s Sports Museum

6 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Sarasota

Chairs: Sue Zipay, Michael Beaumier, Chris Gallagher, Peter Fanning, Jean W. Goldstein and Dina Lareau

Tickets $150. Call 475-4489.

23

Sarasota Opera Curtain Raiser Dinner

Sarasota Opera

6 p.m. at Michael’s On East

Tickets $195. Call 366-8450 Ext. 402.

For tickets, click here.

24

Circus Arts Charity Golf Tournament

The Circus Arts Conservatory

9 a.m. at Laurel Oak Country Club

Registration $200 per individual, $700 per foursome. Call 556-5356.

For registration, click here.

Key Chorale Fall Luncheon

Key Chorale

11:30 am at Michael’s On East

Tickets $100. Call 954-9820.

Arts & Cultural Alliance Celebration

Arts & Cultural Alliance

5 p.m. at Van Wezel

Free. Call 365-5118 Ext. 304.

25

Judith Leiber Luncheon

Florida Winefest & Auction

11:30 a.m. at The Francis

Tickets $85. Call 952-1109.

Designer Handbag Bingo

Florida Winefest & Auction

6 p.m. at Louies Modern/The Francis Ballroom

Tickets $85. Call 952-1109.

An Evening of Celebration

Selah Freedom

6 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing

Tickets $50. Call 266-9761.

For tickets, click here.

26

Lunch in the Gardens: Orchid Madness

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On the Bay at Selby Gardens

Chairs: Ariane Dart and Ping Falhauber

Tickets $125. Call 366-5731.

For tickets, click here.

Venice Card and Game Party

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)

10 a.m. at Plantation Golf Club, Venice

Tickets $50. Call 365-0208 Ext. 110.

27

“Share the Light” Luncheon

Second Chance Last Opportunity

11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East

Chair: Amy Lovejoy

Honorees: Dr. Lawrence Miller, Paul White and Peter Graham

Tickets $65. Call 360-8660.

Salon Series: Therapeutic Justice – How Courts are Improving Families

Designing Women Boutique

11:30 a.m. at Designing Women Boutique

Tickets $20. Call 366-5293.

For tickets, click here.

Key to the Cure

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation

5:30 p.m. at Saks Fifth Avenue, The Mall at University Town Center

Honoree Chairs: Aimee Cogan, Ariane Dart, Ashley Kozel

Chairs: Jamie Becker, Diana Buchanan, Kelly Van Vliet

Tickets $125. Call 917-1286.

For tickets, click here.

29

Safe Sex Halloween Bash 2016: “Haunted Hollywood”

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida

9 p.m. at Michael’s On East

Chairs: Nick Owens & Sarah Wertheimer

Tickets $85. Call 365-3913 Ext. 1045.

For tickets, click here.

Oceanic Evening: "Magical Mysteries and Sensational Surprises"

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

6:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Chair: Judy Graham

Tickets $300. Call 388-4441.

For tickets, click here.

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) Student Scholarship Auction and Gala

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine

6 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Sarasota

Tickets $160. Call 782-5927.

31

JFCS Inaugural Legacy Awards Luncheon

Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast (JFCS)

11:30 a.m. at The Francis

Chair: Steve Seidensticker

Tickets $75. Call 366-2224 Ext. 142.

NOVEMBER

1

Puttin’ on the Poodle

Florida Poodle Rescue

11 a.m. at Michael’s On East

Chair: June LeBell

Tickets $85. Call 371-6798.

3

Flip Flops and Fashion Luncheon

Children First

11 a.m. at Sharky's on the Pier

Chairs: Audrey Coleman, Andree Keebaugh, Janna Kim and Sarah Macrae

Tickets $95. Call 953-3877 Ext. 124.

For tickets, click here.

New College Clambake

New College student scholarships

6 p.m. at Ringling Mansion

Tickets $195. Call 487-5000.

For tickets, click here.

Pillar of Hope Open House

Child Protection Center

5 p.m. at the CPC

Chairs: Jill McMullen and Kim Ledesma

Tickets $10. Call 365-1277 Ext. 120.

4

Memorial Weekend Kick-Off Celebration

The Mark Wandall Foundation

7 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing

Chair: Wendy Orlando

Tickets $65. Call 266-5178.

For tickets, click here.

WrightWay Annual Golf Tournament

Donte’s Den Foundation

10 a.m. at Waterlefe Golf & River Club

Registration free. Call 379-8669.

5

Memorial Weekend Golf Tournament

The Mark Wandall Foundation

11:45 a.m. at Legacy Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch

Event Chair: Wendy Orlando

Registration $175 per golfer. Call 266-5178.

For registration, click here.

An Evening to Benefit Donte’s Den

Donte’s Den Foundation

6 p.m. at Cedars East Poolside

Tickets $50. Call 356-8971.

Rockin’ Lobster Beach Party

Children First

6:30 p.m. at Sharky’s On the Pier

Chairs: Lisa & John Giglio, Lisa & Jeff Jackson, Katrina & Matt Otchet and Jackie & Jim Rolfes

Tickets $125. Call 953-3877 Ext. 138.

For tickets, click here.

2016 Snooty’s Gala: “Starstruck”

South Florida Museum

6 p.m. at the South Florida Museum

Tickets $200. Call 216-3463.

6

USF Brunch On The Bay

USF Scholarships

11:30 a.m. at USF Sarasota-Manatee courtyard

Tickets $125. Call 359-4737.

Living with AIDS, What a Drag – “Somewhere Under the Rainbow”

Community AIDS Network

5:30 p.m. at Michael’s On East.

Tickets $100. Call 366-0461 Ext. 1062.

7

Lilly Pulitzer Luncheon

Junior League of Sarasota

11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club

Chairs: Ella Lewis & Kelly BaldwinDe

Tickets $125. Call 914-2904.

For tickets, click here.

Showcase Luncheon

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet

11:30 a.m. at Bird Key Yacht Club

Tickets $35. Call 225-6513.

4th Annual Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch Putts Fore Mutts

12:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club

Registration $125 per individual, $1,000 per foursome. Call 361-1071.

For registration, click here.

Starry Night Dinner Series Dinner 1: Guys and Dolls

Asolo Repertory Theatre

6:30 p.m. at the home of Stanley Kane

Honoree: Bob Bartner

Tickets $250. Call 351-9010 ext. 4702.

For tickets, click here.

9

Forever Green: Gardens to Love and Delight in featuring Mario Nievera

Founders Garden Club of Sarasota

10:30 a.m. boutique and garden shopping; noon luncheon at Michael’s On East

Chairs: Lee Ann Gladding and Nancy Morgan

Tickets $125. Call 376-9294.



10

15th Annual Argus Foundation Lifetime Achievement Awards

Argus Foundation

6 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Sarasota

Chair: Keith Mercier

Honorees: Michael Saunders and Bill Merrill Sr. (posthumously)

Tickets $250. Call 365-4886.

11

Drinks with the Daughters

Designing Daughters

5:30pm at Michael’s On East Wine Cellar

Chairs: Lori Hagey and Trisha Stafford

Tickets $25. Call 954-593-9615.



Opening Night Reception: Circus! Photography Show and Sale

Phillippi Estate

5 p.m. at Edson Keith Mansion at Phillippi Estate Park

Invite-only. Call 316-1309.

12

Artful Lobster

Hermitage Artist Retreat

11 a.m. at Hermitage Artist Retreat

Chair: Beth Cannata

Tickets $175. Call 475-2098 Ext.2

Suncoast Food & Wine Festival

Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch

1 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Polo Grounds

Tickets $75. Call 870-0002.

24th Annual Hot Dogs & Cool Cats “Laugh Your Paws Off” Gala Featuring Larry Miller

The Humane Society of Sarasota County

6 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Tickets $250. Call 955-4131 Ext. 103.

13

Bowls of Hope

All Faiths Food Bank

11 a.m. at Ed Smith Stadium

Chairs: Susan Malloy Jones and Paul Mattison

Tickets $30. Call 702-4420.

For ticket information, click here.

Side-by-Side Brunch

Sarasota Orchestra Youth Orchestras

10:30 a.m. at Selby Gardens Great Room by the Bay

Chairs: Gerri Aaron & Marvin Albert and Anne & Frank Folsom Smith

Tickets $150. Call 487-2740.

14

Children’s Guardian Fund Fall Luncheon: “Helping Our Kids Soar”

Children’s Guardian Fund 12th Judicial Circuit Guardian ad Litem Program

Noon at Michael’s On East

Honorary Chairs: Betty and Charles Ewing

Tickets $75. Call 504-9515.

For tickets, click here.

High Tide at High Noon

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida

Noon at Sarasota Yacht Club

Chairs: Kimberly Bleach, Susan Buck, Linda Poteat-Brown and Carol Poteat-Buchanan

Tickets $85. Call 365-3913 Ext. 1045.

For tickets, click here.

Scott Anderson Roast

Jewish Housing Council Foundation

5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Wine Cellar

Chairs: Debbie Haspel and Michael Scott

Invitation only. Call 357-1609.

Keeping The Dream Alive

Jewish Housing Council Foundation’s Benevolent Care Program

7:30 p.m. at Michael’s On East

Chairs: Debbie Haspel and Anne Garlington

Tickets $125. Call 203-6237.

16

The Wit and Wisdom of Aging Luncheon

Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community

11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East

Chairs: Gerri Aaron and Jane Hunder

Tickets $100. Call 955-6293.

17

CAN 25th Anniversary Celecration

Community AIDS Network (CAN)

6:30 p.m. at CAN Headquarters Sarasota

Tickets $150. Call 366-0461 Ext. 1062.

Wine, Women and Shoes VIP Vintners Reception

Forty Carrots Family Center

5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Wine Cellar

Invitation only. Call 365-7716.

18

Wine Women & Shoes Signature Luncheon

Forty Carrots Family Center

10 a.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Chairs: Sally Schule and Terry McKee

Tickets $500. Call 365-7717.

Party At The Point: We're Misbehavin'

Historic Spanish Point

6:30 p.m. at Historic Spanish Point White Cottage

Tickets $200. Call 966-5214 Ext. 2500.

19

Boys & Girls Clubs Gala: Champions For Children

Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County

6 p.m. at the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club

Honorees: The Weiller Family

Tickets $350. Call 366-3911.

20

2016 Equality Florida Suncoast Celebration

Equality Florida

5 p.m. at Michael’s On East

Co-Chairs: Pauline Parrish and Jarred Wilson

Tickets $125. Call 407-462-9692.

29

AJC 2016 Civic Achievement Award Dinner

American Jewish Committee (AJC) West Coast Florida

6 p.m. at Michael’s On East

Chairs: Jo & Stan Rutstein and Gail & Skip Sacks

Honoree: Emily Walsh, Publisher at Observer Media Group

Tickets: Sponsorships only, start at $1,000. Call 365-4955.

30

Celebrate the Arts Luncheon

The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota

10 a.m. at Michael’s On East

Honorees: Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins

Tickets $75. Call 330-0680.

DECEMBER

1

Cause 4 Fashion - Neuro Challenge Fashion Show

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s

11:30 a.m. at Van Wezel - Grand Foyer

Tickets $85. Call 926-6413.

2

29th Annual Festival of Trees: Winter Woods

The Florida Center for Early Childhood

6:30 at Michael’s On East

Chairs: Bill and Tavia Ames

Tickets $175. Call 371-8820 Ext. 1165

For tickets, click here.

3

Make-a-Wish Candyland

Make-a-Wish Central and Northern Florida

11 a.m. at Michael’s On East

Tickets $75 adult, $50 child. Call 952-9474.

For tickets, click here.

YMCA Lakewood Ranch Fashion Show Fundraiser

11:15 a.m. VIP Shopping, Noon fashion show at Lakewood Ranch YMCA

Chairs: Mary “Bambi” Forristall and Jennifer Kovatch

Tickets $50. Call 798-7622 Ext. 2

Designing Women Boutique Gala: An Evening in the Enchanted Garden

Designing Women Boutique

5:30 p.m. at Michael’s On the Bay at Selby Gardens

Chair: Ida Zito

Tickets $250. Call 355-5293.

For tickets, click here.

5

Holiday Dinner Dance and Auction

Friends of the Sarasota Ballet

5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club

Tickets $125-$300. Call 225-6513.

7

10th Anniversary of Women's Day; "Violins of Hope” Featuring Paula Abdul

Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee (JFSM)

Noon at Michael’s On East

Chair: Sepi Ackerman and Barbara Ackerman

Tickets $80. Call 706-0029.

8

Venice Lights of Friendship

Friendship Centers, Venice Campus

5:30 p.m. at Catlin Friendship Center, Venice

Honoree: The late Derek Dunn-Rankin

Chair: Wendy Merlino

Tickets $125 per person. Call 556-3205.

9

70th Anniversary Celebration

Easter Seals of Southwest Florida

6:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Chairs: Barbara Najmy and Johanna Gustafsson

Tickets $250.

Call 355.7637 Ext. 410.

11

JFCS Gala

Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast (JFCS)

5 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Chair: Barbara Brizdle

Tickets $500. Call 366-2224 Ext. 142.

12

Director’s Take Luncheon

Asolo Repertory Theatre

10:30 a.m. at Asolo Rep Theatre

Tickets $75. Call 351-9010 Ext. 4702.

For tickets, click here.

Cookies, Cakes & Carolers — Holiday Luncheon and Bake Sale

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)

11 a.m. at Michael’s On East

Tickets $50. Call 365- 0208 Ext. 110.

14

Arts and Cultural Alliance Principals’ Luncheon

11:30 a.m. at Sarasota Opera House

Tickets $50. Call 365-5118 Ext. 304.

2016 Embracing Our Differences Annual Luncheon

Embracing Our Differences

Noon at Michael’s On East

Chairs: Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy and Carol Buchanan

Tickets $50-$100. Call 404-5710.

15

Men Whiskey and Watches

Child Protection Center

6 p.m. at the Edson Keith Mansion at Phillippi Estate

Chairs: Tina Granthon, Bart Lowther and Dan Starostecki

Tickets $175. Call 365-1277 Ext. 120.

17

Debutante Ball

Sarasota Youth Orchestra

6 p.m. at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium

Tickets $250 for adult; $150 for youth. Call 350-8579.

31

New Year’s Eve Celebration

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

8 p.m. at Selby Gardens

Chairs: The Walsh Family

Tickets $250. Call 366-5731.

2017 Sarasota New Year’s Eve Party

Various charities

6 p.m. at The Municipal Auditorium