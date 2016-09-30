Social Calendar — October-December

Check out the events to attend this fall.
OCTOBER
1
33rd Annual Charity Black & White Ball
Sarasota Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. in association with Sarasota –Bradenton Kappa Alpha Psi Project Guide Right, Inc.
7 p.m. at the Fete Ballroom at Polo Grill and Bar
Tickets $75. Call 812-8585.
For tickets, click here.
Tea & Tutus
Sarasota Ballet
2 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets $40 adult, $20 child. Call 225-6513.
Community Day School's Kol Yeled Celebration
Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Kol Yeled Scholarship Fund
8 p.m. at Libby’s
Tickets $100. Call 552-2770.
5
Passion with a Purpose Luncheon with Bling
To Inform Families First (TIFF)
11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East
Chairs: Lulu Soder and Veronica Brandon Miller
Tickets $75. Call 795-1869.
For tickets, click here.
6
(Beauty) Bar Crawl
Designing Daughters
6 p.m. at Fresh Salon Spa Style
Minimum $20 donation. Call 504-4288.
7
Women in a Changing World
Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County
5:30 p.m. at the Asolo Repertory Theatre
Afterglow Party at 7:30 p.m.
Chairs: Jonna Keller, Nancy Mina, Nancy Markle and Carol Poteat-Buchanan
Tickets for lecture $50, lecture plus after party $200. Call 366-3911.
For tickets, click here.
30th Anniversary Annual Meeting
Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast (JFCS)
9:30 a.m. at The Francis
Tickets $25. Call 366-2224 Ext. 142.
8
Good Gala | Independent Spirit Awards
8:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House
Tickets $125. Call 365-7702.
For tickets, click here.
Taste of St. Armands
St. Armands Circle Association
5:30 p.m. at St. Armands Circle Park
Tickets $45. Call 388-1554.
13
A Date For Goodness Sake Bachelor Auction
American Cancer Society — Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
Tickets $25-$50. Call 544-1433.
Wine Women Shoes Soleman Reception
Forty Carrots Family Center
5:30 p.m. at Saks Fifth Avenue
Invitation only. Call 365-7716.
Palette – Where Creativity is Uncorked
The Payton Wright Foundation
6 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing
Tickets $75. Call 893-7007.
14
Moffitt Sarasota Luncheon
Moffitt Cancer Center
11 a.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Chair: Susan Malloy Jones
Honorary Chair: Eileen Curd
Tickets $150. Call 813-745-4860.
15
Amazing Raise — Raise the Roof Party
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)
7 p.m. at Michael’s On East
Chair: Charlotte Hinman
Tickets $100. Call 365-0208 Ext. 110.
For tickets, click here.
16
Art Center Sarasota 90th Anniversary Celebration
Art Center Sarasota
11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East
Honorees: Wilfred P. “Bubsy” Becker, June & Bill Gordon, Betty & Howard Isermann, Sam Shapiro and Jane T. Smiley
Tickets $90. Call 365-2032.
For tickets, click here.
17
Meet Me at the Barre
Friends of the Sarasota Ballet
5 p.m. at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets $50. Call 225-6513.
18
People Helping People Awards Breakfast
Friendship Centers, Sarasota Campus
8:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East
Honorees: Bob & Diane Roskamp, Bruce Robinson, Phil Delaney, Pam Baron and posthumously Doug Heinlen
Chair: Michael Juceum
Tickets $80. Call 556-3205.
For tickets, click here.
20
Community Ambassador of the Year Award Dinner
Goodwill Manasota
6 p.m. at Michael’s On East
Tickets $150. Call 355-2721 Ext. 112.
A Private Evening in Selby’s Secret Garden
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
5:30 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Conservatory/Payne Mansion
Chair: Emily Walsh
Invitation-only. Call 366-5731 Ext. 251.
21
Men of Courage Breakfast
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)
8 a.m. at The Field Club
Tickets $16. Call 365-0208 Ext. 124.
22
Stepping Out Against Domestic Violence
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)
9 a.m. at J.D. Hamel Park
Registration $10. Call 365- 0208 Ext. 110.
CANDance “Dancing with Our Stars”
Community AIDS Network (CAN)
6:30 p.m. at Michael’s On East
Chairs: Penny Hill, Jackie Rogers, Emily Walsh and Susan Malloy Jones
Honorary Chairs: Penny Hill and Jackie Rodgers
Tickets $250. Call 366-0461.
Art Of Food Festival Masquerade
Junior League of Sarasota
6 p.m. at Selby Public Library
Tickets $125. Call 953-5600.
For tickets, click here.
Horne & Moon Scholarship Social
Scholarships of the Manatee Community Foundation
7 p.m. at Downtown Bradenton - Air & Energy Warehouse
Tickets $175. Call 748-3411.
Women’s Sports Museum Kick-Off Gala
Women’s Sports Museum
6 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Sarasota
Chairs: Sue Zipay, Michael Beaumier, Chris Gallagher, Peter Fanning, Jean W. Goldstein and Dina Lareau
Tickets $150. Call 475-4489.
23
Sarasota Opera Curtain Raiser Dinner
Sarasota Opera
6 p.m. at Michael’s On East
Tickets $195. Call 366-8450 Ext. 402.
For tickets, click here.
24
Circus Arts Charity Golf Tournament
The Circus Arts Conservatory
9 a.m. at Laurel Oak Country Club
Registration $200 per individual, $700 per foursome. Call 556-5356.
For registration, click here.
Key Chorale Fall Luncheon
Key Chorale
11:30 am at Michael’s On East
Tickets $100. Call 954-9820.
Arts & Cultural Alliance Celebration
Arts & Cultural Alliance
5 p.m. at Van Wezel
Free. Call 365-5118 Ext. 304.
25
Judith Leiber Luncheon
Florida Winefest & Auction
11:30 a.m. at The Francis
Tickets $85. Call 952-1109.
Designer Handbag Bingo
Florida Winefest & Auction
6 p.m. at Louies Modern/The Francis Ballroom
Tickets $85. Call 952-1109.
An Evening of Celebration
Selah Freedom
6 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing
Tickets $50. Call 266-9761.
For tickets, click here.
26
Lunch in the Gardens: Orchid Madness
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On the Bay at Selby Gardens
Chairs: Ariane Dart and Ping Falhauber
Tickets $125. Call 366-5731.
For tickets, click here.
Venice Card and Game Party
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)
10 a.m. at Plantation Golf Club, Venice
Tickets $50. Call 365-0208 Ext. 110.
27
“Share the Light” Luncheon
Second Chance Last Opportunity
11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East
Chair: Amy Lovejoy
Honorees: Dr. Lawrence Miller, Paul White and Peter Graham
Tickets $65. Call 360-8660.
Salon Series: Therapeutic Justice – How Courts are Improving Families
Designing Women Boutique
11:30 a.m. at Designing Women Boutique
Tickets $20. Call 366-5293.
For tickets, click here.
Key to the Cure
Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation
5:30 p.m. at Saks Fifth Avenue, The Mall at University Town Center
Honoree Chairs: Aimee Cogan, Ariane Dart, Ashley Kozel
Chairs: Jamie Becker, Diana Buchanan, Kelly Van Vliet
Tickets $125. Call 917-1286.
For tickets, click here.
29
Safe Sex Halloween Bash 2016: “Haunted Hollywood”
Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida
9 p.m. at Michael’s On East
Chairs: Nick Owens & Sarah Wertheimer
Tickets $85. Call 365-3913 Ext. 1045.
For tickets, click here.
Oceanic Evening: "Magical Mysteries and Sensational Surprises"
Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium
6:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Chair: Judy Graham
Tickets $300. Call 388-4441.
For tickets, click here.
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) Student Scholarship Auction and Gala
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
6 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Sarasota
Tickets $160. Call 782-5927.
31
JFCS Inaugural Legacy Awards Luncheon
Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast (JFCS)
11:30 a.m. at The Francis
Chair: Steve Seidensticker
Tickets $75. Call 366-2224 Ext. 142.
NOVEMBER
1
Puttin’ on the Poodle
Florida Poodle Rescue
11 a.m. at Michael’s On East
Chair: June LeBell
Tickets $85. Call 371-6798.
3
Flip Flops and Fashion Luncheon
Children First
11 a.m. at Sharky's on the Pier
Chairs: Audrey Coleman, Andree Keebaugh, Janna Kim and Sarah Macrae
Tickets $95. Call 953-3877 Ext. 124.
For tickets, click here.
New College Clambake
New College student scholarships
6 p.m. at Ringling Mansion
Tickets $195. Call 487-5000.
For tickets, click here.
Pillar of Hope Open House
Child Protection Center
5 p.m. at the CPC
Chairs: Jill McMullen and Kim Ledesma
Tickets $10. Call 365-1277 Ext. 120.
4
Memorial Weekend Kick-Off Celebration
The Mark Wandall Foundation
7 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing
Chair: Wendy Orlando
Tickets $65. Call 266-5178.
For tickets, click here.
WrightWay Annual Golf Tournament
Donte’s Den Foundation
10 a.m. at Waterlefe Golf & River Club
Registration free. Call 379-8669.
5
Memorial Weekend Golf Tournament
The Mark Wandall Foundation
11:45 a.m. at Legacy Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch
Event Chair: Wendy Orlando
Registration $175 per golfer. Call 266-5178.
For registration, click here.
An Evening to Benefit Donte’s Den
Donte’s Den Foundation
6 p.m. at Cedars East Poolside
Tickets $50. Call 356-8971.
Rockin’ Lobster Beach Party
Children First
6:30 p.m. at Sharky’s On the Pier
Chairs: Lisa & John Giglio, Lisa & Jeff Jackson, Katrina & Matt Otchet and Jackie & Jim Rolfes
Tickets $125. Call 953-3877 Ext. 138.
For tickets, click here.
2016 Snooty’s Gala: “Starstruck”
South Florida Museum
6 p.m. at the South Florida Museum
Tickets $200. Call 216-3463.
6
USF Brunch On The Bay
USF Scholarships
11:30 a.m. at USF Sarasota-Manatee courtyard
Tickets $125. Call 359-4737.
Living with AIDS, What a Drag – “Somewhere Under the Rainbow”
Community AIDS Network
5:30 p.m. at Michael’s On East.
Tickets $100. Call 366-0461 Ext. 1062.
7
Lilly Pulitzer Luncheon
Junior League of Sarasota
11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club
Chairs: Ella Lewis & Kelly BaldwinDe
Tickets $125. Call 914-2904.
For tickets, click here.
Showcase Luncheon
Friends of the Sarasota Ballet
11:30 a.m. at Bird Key Yacht Club
Tickets $35. Call 225-6513.
4th Annual Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch Putts Fore Mutts
12:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club
Registration $125 per individual, $1,000 per foursome. Call 361-1071.
For registration, click here.
Starry Night Dinner Series Dinner 1: Guys and Dolls
Asolo Repertory Theatre
6:30 p.m. at the home of Stanley Kane
Honoree: Bob Bartner
Tickets $250. Call 351-9010 ext. 4702.
For tickets, click here.
9
Forever Green: Gardens to Love and Delight in featuring Mario Nievera
Founders Garden Club of Sarasota
10:30 a.m. boutique and garden shopping; noon luncheon at Michael’s On East
Chairs: Lee Ann Gladding and Nancy Morgan
Tickets $125. Call 376-9294.
10
15th Annual Argus Foundation Lifetime Achievement Awards
Argus Foundation
6 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Sarasota
Chair: Keith Mercier
Honorees: Michael Saunders and Bill Merrill Sr. (posthumously)
Tickets $250. Call 365-4886.
11
Drinks with the Daughters
Designing Daughters
5:30pm at Michael’s On East Wine Cellar
Chairs: Lori Hagey and Trisha Stafford
Tickets $25. Call 954-593-9615.
Opening Night Reception: Circus! Photography Show and Sale
Phillippi Estate
5 p.m. at Edson Keith Mansion at Phillippi Estate Park
Invite-only. Call 316-1309.
12
Artful Lobster
Hermitage Artist Retreat
11 a.m. at Hermitage Artist Retreat
Chair: Beth Cannata
Tickets $175. Call 475-2098 Ext.2
Suncoast Food & Wine Festival
Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch
1 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Polo Grounds
Tickets $75. Call 870-0002.
24th Annual Hot Dogs & Cool Cats “Laugh Your Paws Off” Gala Featuring Larry Miller
The Humane Society of Sarasota County
6 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Tickets $250. Call 955-4131 Ext. 103.
13
Bowls of Hope
All Faiths Food Bank
11 a.m. at Ed Smith Stadium
Chairs: Susan Malloy Jones and Paul Mattison
Tickets $30. Call 702-4420.
For ticket information, click here.
Side-by-Side Brunch
Sarasota Orchestra Youth Orchestras
10:30 a.m. at Selby Gardens Great Room by the Bay
Chairs: Gerri Aaron & Marvin Albert and Anne & Frank Folsom Smith
Tickets $150. Call 487-2740.
14
Children’s Guardian Fund Fall Luncheon: “Helping Our Kids Soar”
Children’s Guardian Fund 12th Judicial Circuit Guardian ad Litem Program
Noon at Michael’s On East
Honorary Chairs: Betty and Charles Ewing
Tickets $75. Call 504-9515.
For tickets, click here.
High Tide at High Noon
Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida
Noon at Sarasota Yacht Club
Chairs: Kimberly Bleach, Susan Buck, Linda Poteat-Brown and Carol Poteat-Buchanan
Tickets $85. Call 365-3913 Ext. 1045.
For tickets, click here.
Scott Anderson Roast
Jewish Housing Council Foundation
5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Wine Cellar
Chairs: Debbie Haspel and Michael Scott
Invitation only. Call 357-1609.
Keeping The Dream Alive
Jewish Housing Council Foundation’s Benevolent Care Program
7:30 p.m. at Michael’s On East
Chairs: Debbie Haspel and Anne Garlington
Tickets $125. Call 203-6237.
16
The Wit and Wisdom of Aging Luncheon
Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community
11:30 a.m. at Michael’s On East
Chairs: Gerri Aaron and Jane Hunder
Tickets $100. Call 955-6293.
17
CAN 25th Anniversary Celecration
Community AIDS Network (CAN)
6:30 p.m. at CAN Headquarters Sarasota
Tickets $150. Call 366-0461 Ext. 1062.
Wine, Women and Shoes VIP Vintners Reception
Forty Carrots Family Center
5:30 p.m. at Michael’s Wine Cellar
Invitation only. Call 365-7716.
18
Wine Women & Shoes Signature Luncheon
Forty Carrots Family Center
10 a.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Chairs: Sally Schule and Terry McKee
Tickets $500. Call 365-7717.
Party At The Point: We're Misbehavin'
Historic Spanish Point
6:30 p.m. at Historic Spanish Point White Cottage
Tickets $200. Call 966-5214 Ext. 2500.
19
Boys & Girls Clubs Gala: Champions For Children
Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County
6 p.m. at the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club
Honorees: The Weiller Family
Tickets $350. Call 366-3911.
20
2016 Equality Florida Suncoast Celebration
Equality Florida
5 p.m. at Michael’s On East
Co-Chairs: Pauline Parrish and Jarred Wilson
Tickets $125. Call 407-462-9692.
29
AJC 2016 Civic Achievement Award Dinner
American Jewish Committee (AJC) West Coast Florida
6 p.m. at Michael’s On East
Chairs: Jo & Stan Rutstein and Gail & Skip Sacks
Honoree: Emily Walsh, Publisher at Observer Media Group
Tickets: Sponsorships only, start at $1,000. Call 365-4955.
30
Celebrate the Arts Luncheon
The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota
10 a.m. at Michael’s On East
Honorees: Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins
Tickets $75. Call 330-0680.
DECEMBER
1
Cause 4 Fashion - Neuro Challenge Fashion Show
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s
11:30 a.m. at Van Wezel - Grand Foyer
Tickets $85. Call 926-6413.
2
29th Annual Festival of Trees: Winter Woods
The Florida Center for Early Childhood
6:30 at Michael’s On East
Chairs: Bill and Tavia Ames
Tickets $175. Call 371-8820 Ext. 1165
For tickets, click here.
3
Make-a-Wish Candyland
Make-a-Wish Central and Northern Florida
11 a.m. at Michael’s On East
Tickets $75 adult, $50 child. Call 952-9474.
For tickets, click here.
YMCA Lakewood Ranch Fashion Show Fundraiser
11:15 a.m. VIP Shopping, Noon fashion show at Lakewood Ranch YMCA
Chairs: Mary “Bambi” Forristall and Jennifer Kovatch
Tickets $50. Call 798-7622 Ext. 2
Designing Women Boutique Gala: An Evening in the Enchanted Garden
Designing Women Boutique
5:30 p.m. at Michael’s On the Bay at Selby Gardens
Chair: Ida Zito
Tickets $250. Call 355-5293.
For tickets, click here.
5
Holiday Dinner Dance and Auction
Friends of the Sarasota Ballet
5:30 p.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club
Tickets $125-$300. Call 225-6513.
7
10th Anniversary of Women's Day; "Violins of Hope” Featuring Paula Abdul
Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee (JFSM)
Noon at Michael’s On East
Chair: Sepi Ackerman and Barbara Ackerman
Tickets $80. Call 706-0029.
8
Venice Lights of Friendship
Friendship Centers, Venice Campus
5:30 p.m. at Catlin Friendship Center, Venice
Honoree: The late Derek Dunn-Rankin
Chair: Wendy Merlino
Tickets $125 per person. Call 556-3205.
9
70th Anniversary Celebration
Easter Seals of Southwest Florida
6:30 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Chairs: Barbara Najmy and Johanna Gustafsson
Tickets $250.
Call 355.7637 Ext. 410.
11
JFCS Gala
Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast (JFCS)
5 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Chair: Barbara Brizdle
Tickets $500. Call 366-2224 Ext. 142.
12
Director’s Take Luncheon
Asolo Repertory Theatre
10:30 a.m. at Asolo Rep Theatre
Tickets $75. Call 351-9010 Ext. 4702.
For tickets, click here.
Cookies, Cakes & Carolers — Holiday Luncheon and Bake Sale
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC)
11 a.m. at Michael’s On East
Tickets $50. Call 365- 0208 Ext. 110.
14
Arts and Cultural Alliance Principals’ Luncheon
11:30 a.m. at Sarasota Opera House
Tickets $50. Call 365-5118 Ext. 304.
2016 Embracing Our Differences Annual Luncheon
Embracing Our Differences
Noon at Michael’s On East
Chairs: Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy and Carol Buchanan
Tickets $50-$100. Call 404-5710.
15
Men Whiskey and Watches
Child Protection Center
6 p.m. at the Edson Keith Mansion at Phillippi Estate
Chairs: Tina Granthon, Bart Lowther and Dan Starostecki
Tickets $175. Call 365-1277 Ext. 120.
17
Debutante Ball
Sarasota Youth Orchestra
6 p.m. at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium
Tickets $250 for adult; $150 for youth. Call 350-8579.
31
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
8 p.m. at Selby Gardens
Chairs: The Walsh Family
Tickets $250. Call 366-5731.
2017 Sarasota New Year’s Eve Party
Various charities
6 p.m. at The Municipal Auditorium