Smoke causes evacuation of Main Street building

Reports of smoke on the 13th floor of a Main Street office building led to an evacuation this morning, but officials have since cleared the scene.

At 10:09 a.m., the Sarasota County Fire Department received a report regarding smoke on the top floor of the Sarasota City Center, whose tenants include Wells Fargo, Boar's Head Provisions Co. and Merrill Lynch, among others.

During the evacuation, Main Street was closed between Osprey Avenue and Links Avenue. The road is now reopen, and workers have re-entered the building. An investigation is still ongoing into the source of the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.