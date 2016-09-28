SMH brings dose of medicine to St. Armands

It’s just what the doctor ordered for St. Armands Circle: Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s sixth urgent care center will open Saturday.

The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board purchased the property at 500 John Ringling Blvd., where the St. Armands Medical Center and Re/Max Platinum Realty were previously located, for $3.6 million in December 2014.

Dr. Edward Carlston, who owned both the building and St. Armands Medical Center, relocated to Bahia Vista after the sale was completed.

“We had been looking in that area for a few years and wanted to find a place that was going to allow us to not only cover the St. Armands area, but Longboat Key, Bird Key, Plymouth Harbor, west of the Trail and of course, Lido,” said Frank Morgan, executive director of ambulatory services at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.

The hospital demolished the existing building and began construction on the new 5,387-square-foot facility in summer 2015.

The first level of the new three-story building is covered parking, and the second floor is the urgent care area. Currently, the third floor is not being used.

SMH expects to treat 9,000 to 10,000 patients annually at the St. Armands facility.

The hospital’s urgent care centers provide immediate care for injuries that are not life-threatening, such as fractures, sprains, lacerations and burns, and minor illnesses, such as common colds, sore throats, the flu and infections. Lab and X-ray services will also be available.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

The new facility’s hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including most holidays.