Sleepy Lagoon Park home sells for $1.61 million

A home in Sleepy Lagoon Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Norton Longboat LLC sold the home at 525 Norton St. to Laurel Phillips, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1.61 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,115,500 in 2016.

La Playa

John and Cynthia Petterson, of Lakeland, sold their Unit 203 condominium at 4425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to JHHG LLC for $840,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 1996.

Seaplace II

Donald Cooks, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit M1-110F condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert Gablin, of Chicago, for $463,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,500 in 2002.

Alice Kondrat, of Hinsdale, N.H., sold her Unit M1-111G condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stuart and Janet Hersh, of Wilmette, Ill., for $450,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $57,800 in 1975.

Fairway Bay

Howard and Ellen Rubin, Samuel and Harriet Rubin, and Barry and Carol Rubin sold their Unit 117 condominium at 1930 Harbourside Drive to Cynthia Kragthorpe, of Siesta Key, for $425,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,000 in 1982.

Casa Del Mar

Richard Oddy, of Godalming, U.K., sold his Unit 16A condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Carlos Curbelo, of Miami, for $360,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2007.

Lido key

L’Elegance on Lido Beach

Geraldine Knowles, trustee, sold the Unit B-609 condominium at 1800 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Daniel and Kathleen McMahon, of Tarrytown, N.Y., for $1 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 1996.

Lido Beach Club

John and Gloria Clark, of El Paso, Texas, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Ingram Alexander LLC for $630,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $572,000 in 2003.

Lido Surf and Sand

Joseph and Shirley Kroon, of Macomb, Mich., sold their Unit 814 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Joseph and Laura Kroon, of Carlisle, Pa., for $478,800. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,213 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 1998.