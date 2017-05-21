Single car accident on I-75 leaves man in critical condition

A 33-year-old Valrico man is in critical condition after a one-car accident on Interstate 75 near University Parkway at 1:50 a.m. Saturday night.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Garrett Waldon was southbound driving a 2006 Dodge pickup when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and hit a tree. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The Florida Highway Patrol report said alcohol was a factor.