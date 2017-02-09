Siesta residents see ally in Detert

The last time the County Commission discussed Benderson Development’s proposed Siesta Promenade project, the board expressed heavy skepticism about the 24-acre mixed-use complex.

Sitting on a commission frequently characterized by critics as friendly to developer interests, one of the newest members stood out as a particularly outspoken opponent of the project.

Nancy Detert, a former state legislator, has quickly established herself as a commissioner willing to question the benefits of approving developers’ requests to enhance the building entitlements on their land.

At the Jan. 25 commission meeting, Detert was the lone vote against directing staff to study Benderson’s proposal for a project including 150 hotel rooms, 140,000 square feet of retail and more than 500 residential units.

“You don’t get to buy something that’s zoned for mobile homes and get to put in everything but the kitchen sink,” Detert said. “That’s not what you bought; that’s not what you’re entitled to.”

Since taking office in November, Detert’s approach has endeared her to neighborhood activists who frequently find themselves at odds with developers. She spoke at the Feb. 2 Siesta Key Association meeting, where residents sought assurance that she would continue to represent their interests on the board.

At the meeting, she reaffirmed her commitment to closely scrutinizing any attempt to grant additional benefits to private parties.

“I am philosophically opposed to constantly giving variances to people,” Detert said. “If you bought something, build it. But don’t come to me and say you want to build two of them.”

Comments like that serve as a balm for Siesta residents, who are also concerned about a proposal to change the county’s comprehensive plan to make it easier to build a hotel on the island.

As the county has emerged from the recession at the turn of the decade, officials have shown a greater willingness to turn down proposals from developers. In September, the board rejected Neal Communities’ plan to build 788 homes east of Interstate 75 because the project failed to incorporate affordable housing.

But former County Commissioner Nora Patterson said Detert also brings a distinct character to the board, making her a commissioner willing to take a stand based on strongly held beliefs.

“Nancy is Nancy,” Patterson said. “She’s not going to in any way be daunted about letting her opinions be known.”

Detert said she’s not anti-growth. She believes the commission should encourage new projects that align with the interests of the broader community.

Growth isn’t inherently good, though — and Detert wants the county’s decision-making to reflect that fact.

“As beautiful as the area is, as beautiful as the state is, we should be able to pick the cream of the crop to come to this community,” Detert said. “We’re not that desperate. Why would we be?”

She pointed to the influx of Wawa convenience stores and Culver’s fast-food restaurants across the state, both lured with public funds, as an example of growth that didn’t necessarily benefit anybody who isn’t a fan of those specific businesses.

“I don’t think we’re short a hamburger place or a corner with a gas station on it,” Detert said. “My kids can already work at a gas station. That’s not economic development.”

Although Detert’s record on the commission is relatively short, SKA officials are optimistic she will be a vigilant defender of quality of life for county residents.

“I have good hopes for her involvement with us at the community level here,” SKA board member Catherine Luckner said.

If nothing else, they know she’s committed to holding developers accountable when they ask to build bigger projects than the existing entitlements allow.

“People who buy things because they anticipate a lawsuit or some change — they got a lot of nerve, I think,” she said.