Siesta property owner hopes to fill fine dining void

Caution tape hangs from the entrance of the former Aaron's Fish Camp property at 149 Avenida Messina next a sign instructing patrons to wait to be seated despite there being no patrons to seat.

The restaurant closed in late May, but property owner Chris Brown has hopes of reopening and rebranding the establishment to cater to different demographic.

The project is still in its preliminary stages and no permit applications have been submitted to the county for approval, but Brown, along with Siesta Key architect Mark Smith, have started to explore the possibility of upgrading the structure.

As of now, their plans include flood proofing the restaurant and upgrading the building's aesthetic in hopes of creating a fine dining option in the village.

“We do think that there is a void for fine dining,” Brown said.

Smith said preliminary plans include replacing the roof and enclosing the now exterior seating, which Brown said is indicative of an effort to cater to an upscale market.

“If someone is going to come in for a little fine dining they probably want a little air conditioning,” Brown said.

Although the improvements will likely not be complete until at least next year, both Smith and Brown expect the finished product to blend in with the rest of the businesses in the village, despite the extensive renovations.

“It will fit in,” Smith said. “It’s new and and its code conforming, but it will still fit the neighborhood and the fabric of the beach environment.”