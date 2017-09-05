Shooting reported in Siesta Key Village

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a gun incident Sept. 5 in Siesta Key Village.

The incident took place on the 5200 block of Ocean Boulevard, between Canal Road and Calle Miramar, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. At the time of publication, everyone involved with the shooting had been accounted for, and no injuries were reported.

A Sheriff's spokesperson said there’s no threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.